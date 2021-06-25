Forsyth residents become eligible for COVID-10 vaccination gift cards

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that Forsyth and Alamance have been added to a pilot vaccination initiative that debuted May 24 in Guilford, Mecklenburg, Rockingham and Rowan counties.

The addition of Forsyth was not well known, given that some Forsyth commissioners questioned this week why the county wasn't chosen as a participant.

On Tuesday, DHHS expanded the program to 45 counties. Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga are also among those included.

DHHS and State Employees' Credit Union are collaborating on the vaccination initiative.

A $25 gift card is being offered to to individuals ages 18 and older after they get their first dose. If someone drives you for a shot, that person is also offered a card, even if they already have had their first dose.

Drivers are eligible for a card for each person they take for a first dose. DHHS said the $25 card for the driver "helps offset the costs for those who help family, friends and neighbors find their spot for a vaccine and drive them to their shots."

For more information or to find a participating location, go to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call (888) 675-4567.