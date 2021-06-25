Forsyth residents become eligible for COVID-10 vaccination gift cards

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that Forsyth and Alamance have been added to a pilot vaccination initiative that debuted May 24 in Guilford, Mecklenburg, Rockingham and Rowan counties.
The addition of Forsyth was not well known, given that some Forsyth commissioners questioned this week why the county wasn't chosen as a participant.
On Tuesday, DHHS expanded the program to 45 counties. Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga are also among those included.
DHHS and State Employees' Credit Union are collaborating on the vaccination initiative.
A $25 gift card is being offered to to individuals ages 18 and older after they get their first dose. If someone drives you for a shot, that person is also offered a card, even if they already have had their first dose.
Drivers are eligible for a card for each person they take for a first dose. DHHS said the $25 card for the driver "helps offset the costs for those who help family, friends and neighbors find their spot for a vaccine and drive them to their shots."
For more information or to find a participating location, go to YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call (888) 675-4567.
DHHS said the first four counties have had more than 1,700 vaccine recipients and more than 750 drivers to qualify for gift cards.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday that the system hasn’t seen a bump in vaccinations related to the gift cards or the $1 million vaccination lottery.
Cooper and Cohen said they were encouraged to roll out the vaccination lottery after seeing the response to the pilot $25 gift-card promotion.
Still, vaccinations have dropped sharply in North Carolina from their weekly peak of more than 400,000 during the week that ended on March 8.
By comparison, there were 126,777 North Carolinians who got their first dose last week, of which 62.4% were getting their second dose.
The N.C. Education Lottery held its first lottery selections Wednesday for $1 million and the $125,000 academic scholarship.
The lottery has not named the winning recipients.
Raleigh TV station WNCN reported that vaccinated individuals have a number associated with their name in a secure file in a DHHS database. Individuals who have been vaccinated since the launching of the vaccination lottery get two entrants.
All the numbers associated with those names were fed into the lottery’s random number generator. The machine only picks the number.
Those numbers have to be matched by DHHS to the names in its database to figure out the name of the winner.
