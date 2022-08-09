Forsyth residents eligible for five free COVID-19 home tests.

Forsyth County residents are able to get up to five free COVID-19 tests shipped directly to them.

The tests are available following the extension of a partnership between the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Rockefeller Foundation through Project ACT.

The partnership, which initially had four counties, has been expanded to fully cover 80 counties and partially cover 13 other counties.

Of the 14 Triad and Northwest N.C. counties, all but Guilford are fully covered.

Residents can find out if they are eligible and order the free tests by searching their ZIP code on the Project ACT website accesscovidtests.org. The delivery appears to be through Amazon.

North Carolina was initially enrolled in Rockefeller’s pilot program to provide tests in Edgecombe, Greene, Scotland and Robeson counties.

To select eligible locations, DHHS used each county's Social Vulnerability Index and analyzed ZIP codes for percent uninsured, median income and distance from other testing options.

In July, DHHS launched Community Access Points for at-home tests. Through this program, NCDHHS partners with community organizations to provide free and easy access to COVID-19 tests for at-home use.

Community-based organizations interested in participating can register online. For more information and to find testing locations, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/FindTests.