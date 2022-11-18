Forsyth returns to low category for COVID-19.

Forsyth County has returned to the low category for COVID-19, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Thursday.

The county was in the medium category last week after being in the low level for three weeks.

Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin counties also were shifted from medium to low, while Alleghany was move from low to medium — the only one of the 14 Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties currently at medium.

Statewide, there are eight counties listed at medium and none at high.

Meanwhile, the region and state had a decline in influenza and RSV cases last week, according to Thursday’s update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ dashboard.

In the past week, the number of confirmed flu cases statewide declined from about 3,800 to about 3,200. The vast majority remain the Type A H1N1 strain without a subtype.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

Forsyth was reported with 73 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 98 and 116 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 7.9, compared with 10 and 7.8 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.7% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.7% and 2.6% the previous weeks.

Before the Oct. 6 CDC update, Forsyth had been considered in the high category for 13 consecutive weeks.

There were five additional confirmed COVID-19 related deaths and 251 new cases, according to DHHS' weekly update Wednesday. About 20.3%, or 51, of the new cases were considered as reinfections.

Over the course of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 924 COVID-19 related death and 116,574 cases.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said that while the key metrics used by DHHS to determine COVID-19 community spread are stable, there’s a likelihood of a modest uptick during the winter months.

Among the factors driving that uptick will be when latest omicron subvariants arrive here, how they spread and how successful they are at eluding the latest vaccine boosters.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 52% of new cases from Oct. 23 to Nov. 5, along with 14.6% the BA.4.6 subvariant, 10% BF 7 subvariant, 9.4% BQ.1 subvariant and 6.1% the BQ 1.1 subvariant. There were nine subvariants listed by DHHS.

“That means if you got COVID early in the pandemic, the delta version in 2021 or the omicron version from January and February, you might get it again as a COVID cold,” Ohl said.

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc. has warned that newer subvariants of the virus are very contagious, even among people have either been vaccinated or exposed to COVID-19.

“By this point, most of us have either had COVID or some kind of natural immunity or been vaccinated, or both,” Priest said.

Flu update

DHHS reported there were four flu-related deaths in the state last week for an overall count of 23 since the official flu season began Oct. 1.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

There have been 16 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as six in the 55-to-64 age group and one in the 5-to-17 age group.

The dashboard listed the flu as representing 4.4% of all Triad and Northwest N.C. emergency department visits last week, down from 5.2% in the previous report.

Ohl said some of the current wave is likely related to reduced mask wearing as COVID-19 has stabilized, as well as increased transmission rates within schools.

Ohl said it’s possible there could be two distinct periods of flu this time around.

“One scenario is we’re having this big surge of influenza now, then it tapers off, and then the (typical) January and February peaks aren’t as high,” Ohl said.

“The other possible scenario is it just keeps going and continues to be a bugaboo throughout the whole flu season because it can shift around immunologically.”

Ohl stressed the importance of the flu vaccine, particularly among the elderly if they have chronic lung issues or those with breathing problems.

“The current prevalence of flu also reflects reduced vaccination rates,” Ohl said.

“People have gotten lax about the flu vaccine because of all the attention on COVID vaccine.”