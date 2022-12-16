Forsyth returns to medium level for COVID-19.

Forsyth County has returned to the medium category for COVID-19, meaning people at high risk for getting very sick from the virus should mask up.

Forsyth is one of five Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties moving to medium from low in the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Thursday.

Meanwhile, Stokes and Surry are the only counties in the state at the high community level for COVID-19.

Statewide, 25 counties are listed at medium.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

Forsyth was reported with 145 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 73 and 98 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 10.7, compared with 7.9 and 10 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.6% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.7% the previous two weeks.

Before the Oct. 6 CDC update, Forsyth had been considered in the high category for 13 consecutive weeks.

Flu update

Meanwhile, the Triad, Northwest N.C. and state had a slight decline in influenza and RSV cases last week, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ dashboard.

DHHS reported one flu-related death in the state last week — in the 5-to-17 age group — for an overall count of 78 since the official flu season began Oct. 1.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

There have been 54 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 14 in the 50-to-64 age group, eight in the 25-to-49 age group, and two in the 5-to-17 age group.

There were 1,832 new confirmed cases statewide as reported by hospitals last week, the lowest weekly count since late October. The vast majority of cases are Type A (not subtyped).

The dashboard listed the flu as representing 3.2% of all Triad and Northwest N.C. emergency department visits last week, down from 4.4% in the previous report.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said last week that some of the current wave is likely related to reduced mask wearing as COVID-19 has stabilized, as well as increased transmission rates within schools.

Ohl stressed the importance of the flu vaccine, particularly among the elderly if they have chronic lung issues or those with breathing problems.

“The current prevalence of flu also reflects reduced vaccination rates,” Ohl said. “People have gotten lax about the flu vaccine because of all the attention on COVID vaccine.”

Forsyth COVID-19 status

The Forsyth death toll from COVID-19 increased by two last week.

Forsyth was reported with two deaths related to COVID-19, both occurring during the week that ended Nov. 19, according to the latest dashboard update from DHHS.

The county has had 926 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, there were 252 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, down from a revised 266 and 347 in the previous two reports. It is the lowest weekly case count since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

About 16.7%, or 42, of the latest weekly cases were considered as reinfections.

Forsyth has had 116,890 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.