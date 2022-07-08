Forsyth returns to the 'high' category for COVID-19 spread.

Forsyth County is back in the high community-spread level for COVID-19, according to Thursday's update from the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties in the high level category wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation regardless of vaccination status.

Over the past six weekly CDC reports, Forsyth has been listed in the high level category four times. The county shifted to medium two weeks ago and to low a week ago.

The shift to the highest COVID-19 level comes as Forsyth reported 895 cases for the week that ended July 2, up 2% from 877 in the previous report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Of the 895 new reported cases, DHHS said, 121 have had COVID-19 before.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 238 new cases per 100,000 population, up from 158 for the week ending June 25; a rate of 11.5 new COVID-19 related hospital admissions per 100,000, up from 9.8; and a 2.7% rate of staffed inpatient beds being used by COVID-19 patients, down from 2.9%.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Friday he was more surprised that Forsyth went from the high to low level so quickly rather than the return to high.

"The cases and hospitalizations haven't changed that much in recent weeks," Swift said.

Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test. People are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Both Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said Forsyth's current status in the high community level category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — county factors since it is a health-care system hub for northwest North Carolina.

“One has to take our color code for Forsyth County a little bit in stride because we have a lot of acute care hospitals beds compared with the level of our population,” Ohl said.

“The CDC takes the number of hospitalizations and dividing that up by the number of people in the county.”

Ohl said the number of hospital beds in Forsyth is comparable with that in Charlotte, “but Charlotte’s population is higher, thus why they are in yellow and we’re in red.”

Masking status

Swift said the recent weekly COVID-19 new case totals in Forsyth did not reflect a significant uptick from the Memorial Day holiday period.

He said it could be another week before determining whether the Independence Day holiday period produces a noticeable wave of the prevalent omicron subvariants BA.2.12.1 (48.5) of current new cases), BA.5 (29%) and BA.4 (11.5%).

"From what I'm seeing, these subvariants are more capable of evading immunity and previous infections and vaccines," Swift said.

"Although most Fourth of July events were outdoors, the hot summer weather is leading more people to spend more time indoors."

Although Swift said he wasn't ready to recommend a return to communitywide masking, he cautioned that "we still need people to be aware that COVID is still in our community, and people should take the precautions that fit their risk tolerance."

"The best defense is to stay up-to-date on vaccine and boosters.”

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said in response to the city being listed in the high community level that city residents are advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Joines cited at that time the uptick in new daily and weekly COVID-19 case counts.

On Friday, Joines said there are "no plans to put in place a requirement. Still asking folks to consider wearing a mask voluntarily indoors."