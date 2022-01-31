Forsyth saw more COVID-19 related deaths in January than in any other month. County adds 7 for total of 68.

COVID-19 has been blamed for more Forsyth County deaths in January than in any month since the pandemic began.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported seven more deaths among Forsyth residents over the weekend.
It puts the county's total COVID-related deaths at 68 for January. The previous monthly high was 67 in February 2021.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state health officials caution that an elevated number of COVID-19 related deaths could persist through early February, even as health experts say case numbers appear to be dropping.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 312 new cases in Forsyth on Monday. It is the lowest daily case count in Forsyth since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
The total case count for the weekend was 1,741.
The record daily case count is 1,318 on Jan. 18. For the pandemic, Forsyth has had 86,213 cases.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 37.2% as of noon Monday, down slightly from a record 38.4% as of noon Thursday. The statewide rate was 26.9%.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 187 cases per 100,000 people over the most recent two-week period.
That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31, but down from a pandemic high of 259 cases per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21.
Peak surge reached?
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he is confident that community spread of the omicron variant has peaked.
Meanwhile, Ohl said that omicron has so completely enveloped the local COVID-19 case count that delta barely exists anymore.
"Case numbers have been coming down" in the state's three metro areas, Ohl said.
Ohl said the daily case counts remain high, particularly compared with the delta variant peaks.
"I would think they would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta," Ohl said.
Ohl said it is likely that a subvariant of omicron — known as "ba.2" will become a local factor, being "a tad bit more infectious ... but it doesn't seem to be an increase in transmission."
He said it is possible that the subvariant could supplant omicron but said he wasn't concerned about its overall affect.
“Yes, cases are leveling off, but still near all-time highs, so continuing to take precautions remains key to fighting the virus,” Swift said. Swift said having additional testing options in the county is working to decrease the wait time during the omicron surge.
Statewide update
North Carolina reported 7,327 new cases Monday — also the lowest daily total since the onset of the omicron surge.
There were 17,213 new cases reported Sunday and 22,383 Saturday.
The record-high statewide count stands at 35,759 cases, reported Jan. 14.
Meanwhile, the statewide fully vaccinated rate reached 71% over the weekend, or 6.32 million North Carolinians. The percentage of North Carolinians that have gotten a booster shot is at 46.7%, or 2.95 million.
North Carolina has recorded 2.42 million cases and 20,757 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 162 from Friday.
There are 4,882 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of noon Monday, down 202 from Friday and down 276 from a record high of 5,158 on Thursday.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped over four consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 1,087 COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, down 36 from the previous report.
Statewide, 489 patients are on ventilators, including 109 in the Triad region. There were 97 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 22 in the Triad region.
336-727-7376