Forsyth saw more COVID-19 related deaths in January than in any other month. County adds 7 for total of 68.

"I would think they would decrease fairly rapidly for a while before reaching a (plateau) on the curve like we saw with delta," Ohl said.

Ohl said it is likely that a subvariant of omicron — known as "ba.2" will become a local factor, being "a tad bit more infectious ... but it doesn't seem to be an increase in transmission."

He said it is possible that the subvariant could supplant omicron but said he wasn't concerned about its overall affect.

“Yes, cases are leveling off, but still near all-time highs, so continuing to take precautions remains key to fighting the virus,” Swift said. Swift said having additional testing options in the county is working to decrease the wait time during the omicron surge.

Statewide update

North Carolina reported 7,327 new cases Monday — also the lowest daily total since the onset of the omicron surge.

There were 17,213 new cases reported Sunday and 22,383 Saturday.

The record-high statewide count stands at 35,759 cases, reported Jan. 14.