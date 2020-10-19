 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth school board meets for three hours over personnel matter but no action is taken
0 comments
featured

Forsyth school board meets for three hours over personnel matter but no action is taken

{{featured_button_text}}

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met in closed session for about three hours on Monday morning to discuss a personnel matter, but they did not take action.

The school board is expected to name an interim superintendent in the coming days to take over from Superintendent Angela Hairston, who unexpectedly resigned last week to take over the same job at Danville Public Schools. 

Hairston's last day in the local district is Nov. 13. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The school board's special COVID-19 committee will meet virtually on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss reopening plans, which began earlier this month with the return of Career Technical Education teachers and students. Teachers in grades kindergarten through third grade and sixth grade teachers returned on Monday. Students in those grades are scheduled to return on Nov. 2.

Agenda items include an update on athletics and personal protective equipment as well as a discussion on guidelines that the district has adopted to reopen schools. Those guidelines come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and were recommended by the county's public health department as useful metrics. Those metrics are the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and the percent positive of new COVID-19 lab tests for the county's population over a 14 days.

The public health department will provide that data.

The school board voted to follow those guidelines last week. 

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News