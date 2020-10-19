Forsyth school board meets for three hours over personnel matter but no decision is taken

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met in closed session for about three hours on Monday morning to discuss a personnel matter, but they did not take action.
The school board is expected to name an interim superintendent in the coming days to take over from Superintendent Angela Hairston, who unexpectedly resigned last week to take over the same job at Danville Public Schools.
Hairston's last day in the local district is Nov. 13.
The school board's special COVID-19 committee will meet virtually on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss reopening plans, which began earlier this month with the return of Career Technical Education teachers and students. Teachers in grades kindergarten through third grade and sixth grade teachers returned on Monday. Students in those grades are scheduled to return on Nov. 2.
Agenda items include an update on athletics and personal protective equipment as well as a discussion on guidelines that the district has adopted to reopen schools. Those guidelines come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and were recommended by the county's public health department as useful metrics. Those metrics are the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period and the percent positive of new COVID-19 lab tests for the county's population over a 14 days.
The public health department will provide that data.
The school board voted to follow those guidelines last week.
