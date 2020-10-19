Forsyth school board meets for three hours over personnel matter but no decision is taken

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education met in closed session for about three hours on Monday morning to discuss a personnel matter, but they did not take action.

The school board is expected to name an interim superintendent in the coming days to take over from Superintendent Angela Hairston, who unexpectedly resigned last week to take over the same job at Danville Public Schools.

Hairston's last day in the local district is Nov. 13.

The school board's special COVID-19 committee will meet virtually on Tuesday at 4 p.m. to discuss reopening plans, which began earlier this month with the return of Career Technical Education teachers and students. Teachers in grades kindergarten through third grade and sixth grade teachers returned on Monday. Students in those grades are scheduled to return on Nov. 2.