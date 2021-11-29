Forsyth sees more than 400 COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend. No additional deaths reported.

As of Monday's report, Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 8.3% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.

Forsyth mask mandate

The rising positive test rate in Forsyth County is likely to keep Mayor Allen Joines from ending Winston-Salem's mask mandate in the short term.

Joines said in October he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate:

The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

As of Monday, the new case count over the past week has averaged more than 20 per 100,000 people daily.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said his department plans to conduct fewer community vaccination events beginning in early 2022, relying more on providing doses during business hours at its 799 N. Highland Ave. building. The department has conducted more than 100 community vaccination events this year.

“The demand just isn’t there overall, and we can be more efficient doing the vaccinations at the department,” Swift said.