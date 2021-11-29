Forsyth sees more than 400 COVID-19 cases over holiday weekend. No additional deaths reported.

The number of new COVID-19 cases remained fairly stable in Forsyth County over the four-day Thanksgiving holiday period, and the county reported no additional deaths.
Monday's report is the first update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services since Nov. 24.
DHHS reported Forsyth had 411 new cases since noon Wednesday, including 83 reported Monday.
The Forsyth daily case count has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to 121, the latter being reported Nov. 18 and representing a six-week high.
Forsyth has had 54,035 cases of COVID-19 and 579 related deaths during the pandemic.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Many of those individuals were vaccinated when the doses first became available but had not received a booster shot, Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week.
As of Monday's report, Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 8.3% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
Forsyth mask mandate
The rising positive test rate in Forsyth County is likely to keep Mayor Allen Joines from ending Winston-Salem's mask mandate in the short term.
Joines said in October he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate:
The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Monday, the new case count over the past week has averaged more than 20 per 100,000 people daily.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said his department plans to conduct fewer community vaccination events beginning in early 2022, relying more on providing doses during business hours at its 799 N. Highland Ave. building. The department has conducted more than 100 community vaccination events this year.
“The demand just isn’t there overall, and we can be more efficient doing the vaccinations at the department,” Swift said.
Swift said he would encourage individuals who come down with intense cold- and flu-like symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 since they are similar in nature.
“You may think it is the sniffles or a sinus infection, but it could be COVID and more severe,” Swift said.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said wearing a mask correctly, whether it’s mandated or not, paired with getting a flu vaccine, will help the local community get through the respiratory viral season in better shape.
“We know there’s a lot of mask fatigue going on, and that’s not helping our numbers right now,” Ohl said.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 1,725 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 1,041 Sunday, 1,068 Saturday, 1,988 Friday and 2,350 Thursday.
Saturday's case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
There were 38 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and noon Monday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.53 million COVID-19 cases and 18,714 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,077 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Friday. The range was 1,038 to 1,077 over the four-day period.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 326 COVID-19 patients.
The statewide positive test rate was 8.3% on Monday. The rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
As of noon Monday, there had been 1.51 million COVID-19 booster doses given since Aug. 13.
That includes anyone who is fully vaccinated and has received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or any dose that has been indicated as an additional or booster dose by the person’s health care provider.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or just under 5.5 million with the two-dose regimen and 452,333 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Monday, 218,329 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford was 57% fully vaccinated, Durham 66%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
Swift said Nov. 23 that nearly 4,500 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 13% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift has projected that about 20,000 Forsyth children ages 5 to 11 would get fully vaccinated, or about 56%.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth County, the fully vaccinated rate is at 48%.