Forsyth sees rise in new COVID-19 cases. No additional deaths reported.

Forsyth County was reported with an additional 218 new COVID-19 cases, but no related deaths, according to Wednesday's weekly update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The weekly case count was up 43% from 153 cases in the April 13 report.

In all, Forsyth has reported 92,555 cases and 793 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

There has been just one COVID-related death reported for Forsyth so far in April.

Statewide, 5,453 new cases were reported in the latest DHHS report, compared with 4,740 the previous week.

The new case count over the past week ranged from 374 reported April 10 to 1,174 reported April 13. The overall case count is at 2.65 million.

Since the previous DHHS weekly dashboard update, there were an additional 29 COVID-related deaths statewide, bringing North Carolina’s total to 23,363.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant making up 78% of North Carolina cases for the period of March 27 to April 9.

Currently, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Forsyth as a county with low community spread.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide dropped from 369 a week ago to 351 in the latest update.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 61 COVID-19 patients as of April 19, up from 59 the previous week.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks remained at seven, according to the DHHS update Tuesday.

By comparison, there were 28 outbreaks as recently as early March.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks remained at 174, and infected residents from 64 to 66.

Forsyth long-term clusters with at least 20 overall cases include:

Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, with 57 staff members and 27 residents.

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with 61 staff and eight residents.

Salemtowne, with 33 staff and no residents.

Brookdale Reynolda Road, with 16 residents, including one death, and eight staff.

Homestead Hills, with 14 staff and 10 residents, including one death.

Old Vineyard Youth Services remains with an outbreak involving 28 staff and 11 residents.

K-12 school clusters

DHHS has changed how it handles COVID-19 clusters involving K-12 schools and child care centers in response to lower case counts in recent weeks.

The biggest element was halting the reporting of clusters for those sectors as of Wednesday's dashboard update.

DHHS said school principals and childcare operators remain required to report suspected cases of reportable communicable diseases to local health departments.

"However, identification and reporting of clusters has become less reliable since routine contact tracing is no longer being prioritized outside of high-risk settings," DHHS said.

"This means it can be difficult to determine if cases are occurring due to transmission within the setting or spread in the broader community.

"Additionally, the increased use of at-home tests has made reported case data in these settings less reliable."

