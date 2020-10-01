Forsyth sees two-month high in daily COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Forsyth County had more new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday than it has seen in any 24-hour period in the last two months, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday. Forsyth also had an additional COVID-19 related death.

However, DHHS said technical issues with daily laboratory filings Wednesday means that Thursday's report has data from the previous day.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 85 new cases — the most new cases reported since 88 on July 30. The overall total since mid-March is at 7,182.

With the additional death, Forsyth is at 104 deaths overall. At least 73 have been people 65 and older.

There were at least 28 COVID-19 related deaths during September.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that "we will continue to monitor the daily case count and report any trends should they develop.”

The delayed laboratory filings also created spikes in the statewide daily counts for cases and deaths.

There were 2,277 cases reported Thursday for an overall total of 212,909. There were 47 deaths reported for an overall total of 3,579.