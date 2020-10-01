Forsyth sees two-month high in daily COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Forsyth County had more new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday than it has seen in any 24-hour period in the last two months, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday. Forsyth also had an additional COVID-19 related death.
However, DHHS said technical issues with daily laboratory filings Wednesday means that Thursday's report has data from the previous day.
DHHS reported Forsyth with 85 new cases — the most new cases reported since 88 on July 30. The overall total since mid-March is at 7,182.
With the additional death, Forsyth is at 104 deaths overall. At least 73 have been people 65 and older.
There were at least 28 COVID-19 related deaths during September.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Thursday that "we will continue to monitor the daily case count and report any trends should they develop.”
The delayed laboratory filings also created spikes in the statewide daily counts for cases and deaths.
There were 2,277 cases reported Thursday for an overall total of 212,909. There were 47 deaths reported for an overall total of 3,579.
Gov. Roy Cooper has said North Carolina will move into a limited Phase 3 reopening at 5 p.m. Friday.
Executive Order No. 169, announced Wednesday, allows bars and nightclubs to reopen outdoors at 30% customer capacity, or with up to 100 patrons. Those without a stated outdoor occupancy will be limited to seven patrons per 1,000 square feet.
However, Cooper chose to keep bars closed indoors and retain an 11 p.m. curfew on alcoholic drinks served by restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. That curfew will last through at least Oct. 23.
Hospitalizations statewide were at 939 after dropping by 17 from Wednesday.
Latest COVID numbers
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Thursday: 6,545, about 91.1%
Active Forsyth County cases reported as of 1 p.m. Thursday: 533.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 3% out of about 875 tests.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 184,422 (about 88.5%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Monday afternoons.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Tuesday (latest day available): 5.7% out of 13,348 tests. That's down from 6.5% Monday — the highest level since Sept. 8. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 214, highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 97% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Thursday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region had a 100% reporting rate.
Daily N.C. tests reported Wednesday (subject to change): 27,926. Overall total is at 3.06 million.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
