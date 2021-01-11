Forsyth seniors may face weeks of delay in scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

"However, we were recently made aware that some cell phone providers are showing as 'unknown,' " Robinson said.

"At this point, it appears that calls made to AT&T and Verizon cell phones have displayed the phone number. It appears that calls made to Sprint cell phones are showing unknown.

"It appears this is a phone carrier issue and out of our control, but our IT department is determining if there's anything we can do," Robinson said.

Robinson cautioned that when the department makes contact with someone on the backlog list, their appointment could be "several days out."

Robinson said the department is not accepting walk-ups for vaccination.

“If vaccine is available near the end of the day due to no-show appointments, those persons in Phase 1A and (subgroup) 1 of Phase 1B who are eligible to receive an appointment will be called and asked if they are available to come in to receive the vaccine on short notice,” the department said.

Robinson said the department will not move to the second and third subgroups until most of the Phase 1A and first Phase 1B subgroup individuals are served.