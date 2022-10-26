Forsyth set to grant incentives for German motor maker Ziehl-Abegg to bring headquarter here

Forsyth County and Winston-Salem are poised to join forces in an effort to lure German motor maker Ziehl-Abegg Inc. to the city as a base for its North American operations with the granting of economic development incentives to the company.

It's a deal that can bring 200 existing jobs to Forsyth County from Guilford County, add another 300 jobs, and then over a 10-year period possibly grow to a workforce of 800, according to economic development officials here.

And the jobs would have an average wage of about $60,000 per year. The company is described as wanting to move quickly and be in operation by the end of 2023.

On Thursday, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote on whether to grant up to $430,000 in incentives to Ziehl-Abegg, which already has a manufacturing plant in Greensboro.

Winston-Salem's Finance Committee has endorsed a proposal to grant up to $632,947 in economic development incentives to the company under the name Project Bluefin, but Forsyth County documents in the agenda packet for Thursday's meeting identify Project Bluefin as Ziehl-Abegg.

Winston-Salem is scheduled to vote on city incentives on Nov. 1.

In both cases, the amount of the incentives is tied to the amount of property tax the company would pay. The county's incentives would be spread over five years, and the city's over seven years. In each year, and for each government, the incentive payments to the company would be no more than 50% of the net new tax revenue.

The incentives are tied to both job production and capital investment. Taxable capital investment is expected to total $50.5 million over five years, including $4.5 million in building improvements and $46 million in machinery and equipment.

Ziehl-Abegg produces motors for ventilation systems, including food storage, cold storage, clean rooms in hospitals, schools, governmental buildings, data centers and agricultural systems. Headquartered in Germany, the company has 4,700 employees worldwide and 108 sales offices around the globe.

When Mayor Allen Joines discussed the industrial prospect with members of the Winston-Salem City Council, he took pains to point out that he had vetted the city's offer with Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan. The cities have a standing agreement not to poach each other's companies, Joines said, but in this case he said the company had approached the city over its prospects here.

Still, officials with Greater Winston-Salem Inc., the city's chamber of commerce and business recruiter, told city officials during a recent presentation that the city has "fierce competition" for the company, which is also said to be looking at locations in other parts of the state and in South Carolina and Tennessee.