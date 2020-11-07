Forsyth sets COVID-19 case high for back-to-back days

Forsyth County has experienced its highest back-to-back daily case counts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday the county had 136 cases for the second consecutive day.
The Friday and Saturday counts represent the third highest total in Forsyth since mid-March.
The previous high for consecutive days was 146, which had been set Thursday and Friday.
Forsyth's record high case number was 162 on June 1, followed by 154 on Oct. 24.
Forsyth has now recorded 9,818 total cases since mid-March. The county has experienced 14 days with new case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16.
There was another additional coronavirus-related death in Forsyth reported Saturday for an overall total of 129.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials, so individuals may have been infected days before their case is counted.
Meanwhile, North Carolina has surpassed 290,000 in total cases with 2,676 reported Saturday.
That's after reaching another daily high in new cases Friday with 2,908.
The overall statewide case total is at 291,245.
Since Oct. 15, 10 daily statewide counts have surpassed 2,500 COVID-19 cases.
There were an additional 23 deaths statewide reported Saturday, on top of 34 reported Friday, 41 on Thursday, 50 on Wednesday and a pandemic-high of 67 reported Tuesday.
The overall statewide death toll is 4,605.
Since Phase 2.5 of reopening began Sept. 4 in N.C, the total statewide case count has jumped 65.6% from 175,815 to 291,245 as of noon Saturday.
Meanwhile, the death toll has increased by 59.3% from 2,889 to 4,605.
Since Phase Three of reopening began Oct. 2, allowing bars and night clubs to operate at limited outdoor capacity, the total case count is up 35.7% from 214,684 to 291,245. The death toll is up by 27.6% from 3,608 to 4,605.
Holding pattern
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Oct. 21 that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status through at least 5 p.m. Nov. 13.
In the past two weeks, Cooper and public-health officials in his administration have expressed their concerns that North Carolinians are losing progress in combating the pandemic.
In a COVID-19 press conference Thursday, Cooper and state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen repeated concerns about all social gatherings, particularly around the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holiday periods.
There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may have announced plans Thursday to extend Phase Three beyond Nov. 13, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.
Cooper said Thursday that “we certainly don’t want to” move back.
“We’re going to let the data guide our decision," he said. “We’ll have an announcement (soon) on what the next steps are when the current order expires. We’re going to continue this preventive message that we can get control of this virus.”
Latest updates
The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.9% positive rate out of Thursday's 46,337 tests in North Carolina.
The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,196 as of noon Saturday, up 35 from Friday. The daily high was 1,279 on July 22.
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of noon Friday (latest available): 8,256 out of 9,682, or 85.3%.
Active Forsyth cases reported as of noon Friday (latest available): 1,298.
Total N.C. residents considered recovered as of Monday (latest day available): 246,318, or 88.6%.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as of Thursday (latest day available): 6.5% out of about 1,300 tests. The percent dropped to as low as 2.5% in the past month.
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region as of Friday: 324, highest of any region in the state. The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
About 97% of hospitals in the state submitted their COVID-19 case and death totals by Saturday's 7:30 a.m. deadline, with 100% in the Triad region.
DHHS reported there were 40,317 tests statewide Friday, raising the overall total to 4.26 million.
336-727-7376
