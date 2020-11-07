Forsyth sets COVID-19 case high for back-to-back days

There had been speculation by some political and public-health officials that Cooper may have announced plans Thursday to extend Phase Three beyond Nov. 13, or potentially move the state back to Phase Two or Phase 2.5 restrictions.

Cooper said Thursday that “we certainly don’t want to” move back.

“We’re going to let the data guide our decision," he said. “We’ll have an announcement (soon) on what the next steps are when the current order expires. We’re going to continue this preventive message that we can get control of this virus.”

The Cooper administration has been monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of people coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

The positive test rate has been as low as 4.6% on Sept. 24 and as high as 7.9% on Oct. 4. There was a 6.9% positive rate out of Thursday's 46,337 tests in North Carolina.

The number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 was at 1,196 as of noon Saturday, up 35 from Friday. The daily high was 1,279 on July 22.