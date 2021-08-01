Forsyth sewer treatment plant gains approval of $20 million for renovation project

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department has been approved for a $20 million loan toward renovating the Nielson water treatment plant in Clemmons, the governor’s office said Friday.
The Nielson plant was made eligible for the loan in February. The plant currently can process about 48 million gallons of water daily from the Yadkin River.
It is one of two water and sewer projects approved for a loan in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.
The second is Davie County Public Utilities being approved for $6.93 million loan from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.
The loan will go toward expanding the Davie County Water Treatment Plant, de-commissioning the Mocksville Lagle Water Treatment Plant and installing interconnection from Davie County to Mocksville.
In February, Davie was made eligible for up to $21.1 million to expand its Cooleemee Water Treatment Plant.
Also in February, the following municipalities and government entities were made eligible: Eden ($7.16 million); Reidsville ($4.65 million); Asheboro ($2.7 million); Yadkin Valley Sewer Authority ($2.22 million); Trinity ($1.35 million); Sparta ($1.55 million); Liberty ($150,000); Rockingham County ($150,000); Mayodan ($140,000); and Archdale ($135,000).
Statewide, $153 million in loans and grants were approved to help pay for 48 drinking water and wastewater projects.
“North Carolina families deserve clean water, and this funding will help communities tackle the challenge of aging water and wastewater systems to improve quality of life and increase good paying jobs,” Cooper said in a statement.
These projects are funded through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan program, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan program and the Viable Utility Reserve.
According to the governor’s office, studies show that North Carolina needs between $17 billion and $26 billion in upgrades to its water and sewer infrastructure.
The application period for the authority’s next round of funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects ends Sept. 30.
336-727-7376