Forsyth sewer treatment plant gains approval of $20 million for renovation project

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department has been approved for a $20 million loan toward renovating the Nielson water treatment plant in Clemmons, the governor’s office said Friday.

The Nielson plant was made eligible for the loan in February. The plant currently can process about 48 million gallons of water daily from the Yadkin River.

It is one of two water and sewer projects approved for a loan in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina.

The second is Davie County Public Utilities being approved for $6.93 million loan from the state Drinking Water State Revolving Fund.

The loan will go toward expanding the Davie County Water Treatment Plant, de-commissioning the Mocksville Lagle Water Treatment Plant and installing interconnection from Davie County to Mocksville.

In February, Davie was made eligible for up to $21.1 million to expand its Cooleemee Water Treatment Plant.