Forsyth sheriff debuts "first responder" drones

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office’s first responder drone is up and running, and in fact has already notched a few wins.

On one recent occasion, the sheriff’s office fielded a 911 call from a woman who had filed a restraining order against a man who then drove up to where she was working and waited in the parking lot.

Using a drone, deputies were able to capture the license-plate number of the car and figure out who was in it before the responding deputy arrived, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said.

“From the time she called, it was about a minute and 30 seconds (until) a drone was there capturing everything,” he said. “We had visuals of everything ... Just imagine being able to pick the phone up and you have coverage in under two minutes.”

The case resulted in an arrest.

Kimbrough and other officials announced the official launch of the first responder drone program at a news conference Wednesday at the Forsyth County Public Safety Center. A working version of the drone used in the program was on display on a table, but the one used in the program is stationed in Clemmons.

Eventually, Kimbrough said, drones could be in use throughout the county as another way for law enforcement to stay ahead of crime.

The program works by dispatching a drone to an emergency location at the same time that a deputy is sent, but the drone can get there first and relay what it sees to responding deputies.

Drones can come in handy for handling missing person calls as well as such law enforcement calls as disturbances, assaults, suspicious persons or vehicles and any other kind of call that an eye in the sky can help. Drones can help in hostage situations, traffic incidents or in documenting a crime scene.

At the same time, the sheriff’s office is trying to dispel “big brother” or privacy concerns by not pointing the drone’s camera down to the ground until it gets over the emergency location.

Officials said the Drones as First Responders, or DFR program, is the first of its kind in North Carolina and one of only 11 programs nationwide. The program here had a quiet start on Oct. 3 so that deputies could see how it worked.

In a recent conversation, Kimbrough said the drone operates from the Village Inn Hotel in Clemmons. The drone will typically fly up to a mile and a half away from its base, but an application to regulators for permission to fly outside of sight range is in process.

Kimbrough said the drone cost about $27,000. It is one of six drones the sheriff’s office owns. Members of the office’s drone team keep the others in their cruisers for use around the county.

Sgt. Brian Mullins, the commander of the 11-member drone team, told how he was able to use a long-range camera on a drone to check on a deputy who had made a traffic stop but was not responding to his radio. Ordinarily such a situation might bring deputies rushing over in an emergency response, officials said, but in this case Mullins said he was able to observe that the deputy was OK.

Kimbrough said the drones not only improve officer safety, but serve to de-escalate emergency responses when a drone allows officers to see what’s going on.

The sheriff’s office said it bought the drones from Unmanned Vehicle Technologies, and that DroneSense software provides the live feed from the drone and allows it to be flown remotely from the Winston-Salem office.

The sheriff’s office received guidance from AeroX, a nonprofit group that is working to make Winston-Salem a leader in drone technology.

Kimbrough said the new technology is one example of how trying to stay on the leading edge of law enforcement.

“It is a ‘Wow!’ moment,” the sheriff said.