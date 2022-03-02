Forsyth starts March with uptick in new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Forsyth County began March with a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases and two additional related deaths, according to Wednesday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth had at least 69 COVID-related deaths in February, the second-highest monthly total since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. There are now 763 deaths in Forsyth since the pandemic began.

One caution: DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Statewide, 63 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Wednesday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,671.

The DHHS update had Forsyth with 49 new cases, compared with 36 reported Tuesday and 23 Monday. There have been 91,336 cases for the pandemic.

Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,243 new cases Wednesday, up from 1,231 on Tuesday and 909 on Monday, which was the lowest since July 20 and before both the delta and omicron variant surges.