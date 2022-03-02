Forsyth starts March with uptick in new COVID-19 cases, two additional deaths

Forsyth County began March with a slight uptick in new COVID-19 cases and two additional related deaths, according to Wednesday's update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Forsyth had at least 69 COVID-related deaths in February, the second-highest monthly total since tracking began in mid-March 2020.
The county ended January with 73 COVID-related deaths. There are now 763 deaths in Forsyth since the pandemic began.
One caution: DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Statewide, 63 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Wednesday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,671.
The DHHS update had Forsyth with 49 new cases, compared with 36 reported Tuesday and 23 Monday. There have been 91,336 cases for the pandemic.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported 2,243 new cases Wednesday, up from 1,231 on Tuesday and 909 on Monday, which was the lowest since July 20 and before both the delta and omicron variant surges.
As of Wednesday, Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 8.2%, down from 8.6% on Tuesday.
The statewide rate was 5.6% on Wednesday, down from 6.9% from Tuesday and at its lowest level since 5% on Nov. 25.
Wednesday’s update had Forsyth averaging 19 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14-day period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday he is encouraged by the rapid decline in new cases and hospitalizations in the Triad and Novant network.
“This trend should translate to fewer hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the weeks ahead, which is great news,” Priest said.
Still, local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.
Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
“It’s very important to understand your own risks and COVID complications, and act accordingly,” Priest said.
“We could see a little bit of a bump (in cases) as schools unmask, little pockets of an outbreak.
K-12 schools
DHHS’ latest K-12 school cluster report contains no new outbreaks for Winston-Salem/Forsyth Country Schools.
Outbreaks still listed are at: Southwest Elementary with six infected students; Old Town Elementary with five students.
There were no new outbreaks reported among Forsyth daycare facilities.
The three continuing clusters involve: Bright Horizons with six children; Clemmons Moravian Preschools with five children and one staff; and Epiphany Early Childhood Center with four children and one staff.
DHHS said its report on school and child care clusters is based on data entered into the N.C. COVID-19 Surveillance System.
“Time is required to determine whether a given COVID-19 case is associated with a child care or school setting, gather follow-up information, and enter it into NC COVID,” DHHS said.
“Thus, data included in this report may differ from data available through media and other sources.”
According to the Forsyth health department, at least 8,496 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth are considered as fully vaccinated with the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine. That represents about 24% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Among those ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 48%, which mirrors the statewide rate.
Statewide update
North Carolina has recorded more than 2.59 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 1,461 patients statewide on Tuesday, down 82 from Monday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped for 33 of the past 34 reports.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 268 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, down 32 from Monday.
Statewide, 175 patients are on ventilators, including 32 in the Triad region. There were 32 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including six in the Triad region.
Priest said the vast majority of COVID-19 patients remain unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, whether lacking a second dose to be fully vaccinated, or lacking a booster dose for those fully vaccinated. He said it’s the same scenario for those on ventilators.
