Forsyth state senator reintroduces controversial abortion-focused bill

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, parked SB359 into what was known as a "veto garage" — defined as placing a potential veto override vote on the floor agenda indefinitely.

Indefinitely, in this instance, proved to be 10 House sessions in which the veto override was put on the agenda, only to be withdrawn.

On June 5, the veto override vote was taken and failed by a 67-53 margin with Democratic Reps. Charles Graham of Robeson County and Garland Pierce of Scotland County voting for the override.

Kokai said the current makeup of the General Assembly "doesn’t suggest there’s any greater likelihood of the bills turning into law during the next two years."

The House is 69-51 Republican, a gain of four GOP seats from 2019, while the Senate is 28-22 Republican, a gain of one Democrat seat from 2019.

"Some Democrats might go along with Republicans on these measures, but it’s not clear that either bill would secure enough votes to reach a supermajority," Kokai said.

"Plus, it’s likely that everyone in the Senate chamber remembers the Democratic Party's campaign to vilify Sen. Don Davis when he voted to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the last Born Alive Abortion Survivors bill.