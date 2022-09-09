Forsyth stays in high level for COVID-19; key metrics continue slight improvements

Forsyth County continues to reside in the high community category for COVID-19, with the three key metrics improving slightly over the past week.

For 10 consecutive weeks — as well as 13 of the past 15 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth levels as high.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC listed Forsyth with 241 new cases per every 100,000 people, compared with 247 and 248 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 was at 15, compared with 17.8 and 14.7 the previous two reports.

Also, 4.2% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 4.3% and 4.6% the previous weeks.

In the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, Alleghany was shifted from medium to high, while Stokes, Surry and Yadkin remained as well in the high-level category.

Davidson and Davie counties were lowered from high to medium, while Ashe and Watauga counties were raised from low to medium, and Alamance and Wilkes remained at medium.

Guilford was dropped from high to low, while Randolph and Rockingham were moved from medium to low.

Overall, there are 27 N.C. counties in the high category, down from 31 and 45 in the previous two reports.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, have said the high-level designation could be influenced by outside — rather than inside — factors.

Since Forsyth is a health care system hub for northwest North Carolina, the number of hospitalized COVID patients is inflated.

Forsyth updates

Forsyth was reported with two additional COVID-19 related deaths, while the case count decreased slightly last week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 870 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 3 was 908, down from a revised 921 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.4%, or 140, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Forsyth has had 111,184 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Bivalent availability

The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster shot became available Thursday at the county health department, though many fully boosted individuals aren’t eligible for a few weeks or months.

The department and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist announced Thursday they have supplies of the Pfizer bivalent booster for those ages 12 and up and the Moderna bivalent booster for those ages 18 and up.

Swift encourages eligible individuals to consider getting the bivalent booster by the end of October to get the full benefit before the holiday periods.

“We have a small number of (bivalent) vaccines and we have ordered more,” Swift said. “We have enough at the moment, and if we do run out, we’ll obviously make that known to the public.”

Atrium said appointments will be available for scheduling starting Sept. 14 at AtriumHealth.org/COVID19vaccine.

Novant Health said appointments can be made at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.