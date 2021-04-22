Forsyth surpasses 100,000 fully vaccinated residents

Gov. Roy Cooper acknowledged during Tuesday's announcement that while the state "is turning the corner on this pandemic and our trends remain relatively stable ... we have seen slight increases over the past couple of weeks."

"The virus will still be with us after June 1, so we need to keep being responsible," Cooper said. "We need businesses to keep paying attention to current executive orders and future health recommendations."

Vaccinations

Forsyth vaccine providers have given 122,887 individuals at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of 1 p.m. Thursday, according to DHHS.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

DHHS reports that 32.1% of Forsyth residents, or 124,693 out of an estimated 388,453, have received at least one dose, and 100,553, or 26.3%, are considered fully vaccinated.

Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of people who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.

Local and state health officials have said for months that the main challenge would be getting enough individuals to be vaccinated to achieve the 65-75% required to approach herd immunity.