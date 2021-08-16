Forsyth surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases as delta variant continues surge in N.C.

Forsyth County has topped 40,000 COVID-19 cases for the pandemic with 548 new cases and an additional death reported over the weekend.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard listed Forsyth with 175 cases Sunday.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 40,116 cases and 437 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth was listed with 208 cases Wednesday. That is the highest daily counts since 215 on Feb. 11, while the pandemic daily high is 318 on Jan. 16.
On Friday, Forsyth crossed the 200,000 mark for residents with at least one vaccine dose, a silver lining while key COVID-19 metrics remain at or near highs for the vaccine period of the pandemic.
As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, DHHS reports Forsyth with 201,505 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 53% of all residents. Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 185,786, or 49%.
Statewide
DHHS reported there were 5,991 new cases Friday, along with 5,229 on Saturday and 3,778 on Sunday.
Thursday's case count of 6,628 was the second highest daily total since 6,959 on Jan. 29.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.12 million COVID-19 cases and 13,880 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 54 since Friday’s report.
As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, there were 2,651 North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19, comprised mostly of unvaccinated individuals infected with the delta variant.
The statewide total is at its highest level since 2,741 on Feb. 4.
However, the number of North Carolinians hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses did decline from Friday to Saturday — the first such day-over-day decrease since July 9.
By comparison, hospitalizations had been low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region alone had 619 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 71 from Friday’s report.
DHHS also reported Friday that 10 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide since late December.
“This pandemic is not over. The delta variant is racing across the state, fueled by high rates of unvaccinated individuals,” Kody Kinsley, DHHS’ chief deputy secretary for Health, said in a statement Friday.
“COVID-19 vaccines are our best tool to slow the spread, save lives and put this pandemic in the rearview mirror.”
Modest increase
Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or immunocompromised.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
County health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that DHHS’ promotion of a four-set of $25 gift cards for the first dose has spurred a modest increase in vaccinations.
The county health department provided the four-set to 571 individuals on Tuesday after serving about 300 individuals on Aug. 4. The gift card offer resumed Friday, again while supplies last.
Swift said he is aware some individuals could get their first dose for the sake of the gift card, and then not return for the second dose three to four weeks later.
“That is a concern, and we want to tell people that it’s important to get the second dose to get full immunity and full protection you need from both doses,” Swift said.
Swift said individuals are told they have the option of getting the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as supplies allow “so they don’t have to worry about coming back.”
Swift said other motivating factors for getting first doses have been students preparing to go back to school, individuals responding to vaccination mandates by their employer, overall concern about the surge in the delta variant, or they have seen family or a friend become infected with COVID-19.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Wake Forest Baptist Health, expects the delta variant surge to begin to ease in late September to early October.
Other metrics
The latest statewide positive test rate was 12.8%, based on 46,342 tests conducted Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 11.5% based on 1,350 tests conducted Saturday.
As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, DHHS said 63% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.02 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.64 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 374,744 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 56% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
On Monday, the American Academy of Family Physicians urging the Food and Drug Administration to consider emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 12 based on data from the initial cohort enrolled in clinical trials.
Ohl has projected it could be late October or early November before the FDA approves such an emergency use authorization for those ages 11 and under.
“The AAFP believes it’s critical that children under 12 have access to a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible," the group said in a statement.
"As children across the nation return to school in-person, we encourage the FDA to carefully consider the impact of its regulatory decisions on the timing of availability of COVID-19 vaccines for children."
