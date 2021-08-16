Forsyth surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 cases as delta variant continues surge in N.C.

Modest increase

Local and state public-health officials have been saying for weeks that more than 94% of individuals getting infected by COVID-19 are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or immunocompromised.

Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.

County health director Joshua Swift said Thursday that DHHS’ promotion of a four-set of $25 gift cards for the first dose has spurred a modest increase in vaccinations.

The county health department provided the four-set to 571 individuals on Tuesday after serving about 300 individuals on Aug. 4. The gift card offer resumed Friday, again while supplies last.

Swift said he is aware some individuals could get their first dose for the sake of the gift card, and then not return for the second dose three to four weeks later.

“That is a concern, and we want to tell people that it’s important to get the second dose to get full immunity and full protection you need from both doses,” Swift said.