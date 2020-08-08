Forsyth County had 65 new COVID-19 cases with no additional deaths Friday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Saturday.
The number of new daily cases in the county has been in the 21-to-65 range so far in August, after having 88 as recently as July 30.
The overall Forsyth case total is 5,213 and the death total is 52, both as of noon Saturday.
The DHHS reported there were 1,949 new cases statewide Friday. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18. There have been 134,766 cases in all statewide since the pandemic began in mid-March.
The DHHS also recorded 26 additional deaths related to COVID-19, raising the overall statewide total to 2,160 as of noon Saturday.
The agency said 1,129 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with illnesses related to COVID-19, up six from Friday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious-disease expert at Wake Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, said Thursday that the number of cases in Forsyth County continued their modest three-week downward trend.
Ohl said he remains concerned about community spread, particularly with indoor gatherings such as churches, family and neighborhood gatherings, and people returning from vacations.
He projects that there could be a rise in cases, both locally and statewide, in the weeks following Labor Day weekend, as there was after Memorial Day and Independence Day.
Gov. Roy Cooper chose Wednesday to extend the state’s Phase Two reopening restrictions a third time — for five weeks, to Sept. 11 — to give time for a selective number of reopening actions to begin, such as K-12 public schools on Wednesday.
The Phase Two restrictions, which Cooper has called a “safer-at-home” approach, began May 22.
The extension continues to prohibit the partial openings of businesses that include private bars, fitness centers, bowling alleys and gyms.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public-health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said the metrics have become more stable since a statewide mandate to wear face coverings in public took effect June 26.
However, Cohen cautioned that the stabilization has been at an elevated level.
Statewide, the percentage of tests coming back positive has hovered between 8% and 10% since at least mid-May. It was at 8% as of noon Saturday. There have been 1.97 million tests conducted in North Carolina.
Cases meaning actual tests showing positive or actual illnesses and hospitalizations..big difference you fear mongering press
