Forsyth surpasses 700 COVID-19 related deaths. Daily case count, positive test rate on decline

Forsyth County has recorded more than 700 COVID-19 related deaths, while the daily case count and positive test rates are declining.
Three additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the Forsyth total for the pandemic to 702, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department and Health and Human Services.
Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-19 deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There already have been 10 related deaths reported in February.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state public-health officials continue to express confidence that the current omicron wave is waning.
Forsyth reported 364 new cases Friday, compared with 467 Thursday, 432 Wednesday and 250 Tuesday. Tuesday’s count was the lowest since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.
By comparison, the record daily case count for Forsyth was 1,318 on Jan. 18. Overall, Forsyth has had 87,726 cases since the pandemic began.
Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., caution that the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.
There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.
Positive tests trend down
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 33.5% as of noon Friday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27. The statewide rate was 21%, down from 22.2% on Thursday.
With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 150 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.
That’s still an increase over the 67.6 cases per 100,000 reported as recently as Dec. 31, but down from a pandemic high of 259 cases per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21.
Priest said Tuesday that the declining community spread, coupled with more outpatient therapies for COVID-19, “will lead to an improving outlook over the next few weeks.”
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he believes COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and the Triad will continue to drop.
"We'll see in the next month what that might mean in terms of (remaining) restrictions," he said, but added, "We're still wanting people to mask up, but that's about it."
Statewide update
North Carolina reported 12,385 new cases Friday, compared with 14,966 Thursday, 12,335 Wednesday, 8,757 Tuesday and 7,327 on Monday — which was the lowest daily total since the onset of the omicron surge.
Statewide, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
North Carolina has recorded 2.47 million cases and 21,097 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 70 from Thursday.
Hospitalizations
There were 4,490 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of noon Friday, down 66 from Thursday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.
The statewide hospitalization count has dropped over eight consecutive days.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 965 COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, down four from the previous report.
Statewide, 494 patients are on ventilators, including 106 in the Triad region. There were 103 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 22 in the Triad region.
The state says unvaccinated patients make up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.
Vaccination, booster data
About 47% of adult North Carolinians have received a booster shot, or just under 3 million, as of noon Friday.
That includes 69% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older.
In Forsyth, 106,426 residents have gotten a booster shot, or 46.1% of the 230,679 considered fully vaccinated.
“Fully vaccinated” continues to be defined as vaccinated with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Under that definition, 71% of North Carolina’s adults are considered fully vaccinated.
