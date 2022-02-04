 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forsyth surpasses 700 COVID-19 related deaths. Daily case count, positive test rate on decline
Forsyth surpasses 700 COVID-19 related deaths. Daily case count, positive test rate on decline

Dr. Christopher Ohl discusses masking, restrictions and testing on Feb. 3, 2022

Forsyth County has recorded more than 700 COVID-19 related deaths, while the daily case count and positive test rates are declining.

Three additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the Forsyth total for the pandemic to 702, according to the latest  update from the N.C. Department and Health and Human Services.

Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-19 deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There already have been 10 related deaths reported in February.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Local and state public-health officials continue to express confidence that the current omicron wave is waning.

Forsyth reported 364 new cases Friday, compared with 467 Thursday, 432 Wednesday and 250 Tuesday. Tuesday’s count was the lowest since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.

By comparison, the record daily case count for Forsyth was 1,318 on Jan. 18. Overall, Forsyth has had 87,726 cases since the pandemic began.

Both Swift and Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., caution that the number of COVID-19 cases likely is underreported given the increasing use of at-home test kits and people self-quarantining when getting a positive result.

There is no requirement for individuals to report a positive test result to a county health department.

Positive tests trend down

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 33.5% as of noon Friday, down from a record 38.4% on Jan. 27. The statewide rate was 21%, down from 22.2% on Thursday.

With Friday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 150 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period.

That’s still an increase over the 67.6 cases per 100,000 reported as recently as Dec. 31, but down from a pandemic high of 259 cases per 100,000 reported on Jan. 21.

Priest said Tuesday that the declining community spread, coupled with more outpatient therapies for COVID-19, “will lead to an improving outlook over the next few weeks.”

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said Thursday he believes COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and the Triad will continue to drop.

"We'll see in the next month what that might mean in terms of (remaining) restrictions," he said, but added, "We're still wanting people to mask up, but that's about it."

Statewide update

North Carolina reported 12,385 new cases Friday, compared with 14,966 Thursday, 12,335 Wednesday, 8,757 Tuesday and 7,327 on Monday — which was the lowest daily total since the onset of the omicron surge.

Statewide, the record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.

North Carolina has recorded 2.47 million cases and 21,097 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths statewide was up 70 from Thursday.

Hospitalizations

There were 4,490 COVID-19 hospital patients statewide as of noon Friday, down 66 from Thursday. The record high was 5,158 on Jan. 27.

The statewide hospitalization count has dropped over eight consecutive days.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region reported a combined 965 COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, down four from the previous report.

Statewide, 494 patients are on ventilators, including 106 in the Triad region. There were 103 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including 22 in the Triad region.

The state says unvaccinated patients make up 66.9% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 76.9% of COVID-19 ICU patients statewide.

Vaccination, booster data

About 47% of adult North Carolinians have received a booster shot, or just under 3 million, as of noon Friday.

That includes 69% of North Carolinians ages 65 and older.

In Forsyth, 106,426 residents have gotten a booster shot, or 46.1% of the 230,679 considered fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated” continues to be defined as vaccinated with two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Under that definition, 71% of North Carolina’s adults are considered fully vaccinated.

Want vaccination, test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations for those ages 5 and older at 799 N. Highland Ave.

Vaccinations are administered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays; and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. To schedule an appointment, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are accepted.

The department will conduct a drive-thru distribution of 3,000 free at-home iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kits and 6,000 N95 masks from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 799 N. Highland Ave. There is a limit of two test kits per vehicle — each kit contains two tests — and four N95 masks per vehicle until supplies run out.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccination appointments through MyChart. Times are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is available by appointment at NovantHealth.org/covidtest weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is available at some Novant primary care providers, and at urgent-care clinics provided by Novant and GoHealth that offer walk-up and “hold my place” availability at the following locations: 3163 Gammon Lane in Clemmons; 794 S. Main St. in Kernersville; 1977 Cotton Grove Road in Lexington; 1122 Randolph St. in Thomasville; and 50 Miller St., 105 Hanes Square Shop Circle and 2452 Fairlawn Court in Winston-Salem. There’s also a Novant Express clinic at the Walgreens location at 1712 S. Stratford Road in Winston-Salem.

Those testing sites are meant “for patients who are symptomatic or patients who are asymptomatic, but with potential exposure." Rapid tests are not available at those sites.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center's testing link is at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing. The center offers 24/7 video visits or patients can call (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct individuals to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department through Immediate Virtual Care.

Baptist is providing through at least mid-February a drive-thru testing site in the west lot of Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Appointments are not required, but are recommended by going to https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (877) 562-4850.

The same testing hours are available at Providence Place in High Point and Lowe's Park at River's Edge in Wilkesboro.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has set up a family vaccination site at St. Peter's Church and World Outreach Center, 3683 Old Lexington Road in Winston Salem. Vaccination hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at takemyshot.nc.gov. For more information, call (888) 675-4567.

DHHS vendor StarMed offers testing and booster shots at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Another StarMed drive-thru testing option is at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church at 4129 Northampton Drive in Winston-Salem from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Southeast Plaza Shopping Center has a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at 3067 Waughtown St. Mako Medical is the state vendor operating the site. Operating hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays thru Mondays through Feb. 13. Pre-register at https://mako.exchange/scheduler/registration/?location=7049.

The Harris Teeter grocery chain is serving as an access point to free non-surgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Customers can visit any local Harris Teeter store with a pharmacy to receive up to three complimentary masks while supplies last.

Forsyth County stores with a pharmacy are at its Cloverdale, Harper Hill Commons, Kernersville, Pine Ridge Plaza and Whitaker Square locations.

