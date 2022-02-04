Forsyth surpasses 700 COVID-19 related deaths. Daily case count, positive test rate on decline

Forsyth County has recorded more than 700 COVID-19 related deaths, while the daily case count and positive test rates are declining.

Three additional deaths were reported Friday, bringing the Forsyth total for the pandemic to 702, according to the latest update from the N.C. Department and Health and Human Services.

Forsyth ended January with 73 COVID-19 deaths, the highest monthly death toll to date. There already have been 10 related deaths reported in February.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Local and state public-health officials continue to express confidence that the current omicron wave is waning.

Forsyth reported 364 new cases Friday, compared with 467 Thursday, 432 Wednesday and 250 Tuesday. Tuesday’s count was the lowest since the omicron variant began spreading in late December.

By comparison, the record daily case count for Forsyth was 1,318 on Jan. 18. Overall, Forsyth has had 87,726 cases since the pandemic began.