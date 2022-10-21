Forsyth surpasses 900 COVID-19 related deaths. Weekly case count at six-month low.

Forsyth County has surpassed 900 COVID-19 related deaths. There were five such deaths recorded the week that ended Oct. 8, Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Thursday.

That puts Forsyth at 902 confirmed, COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

Swift said Forsyth had 294 new cases reported the previous week — the lowest weekly count since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

However, Swift said the five additional COVID-related deaths occurred last week.

Swift said there were 18 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county as of Thursday, down from 25 in his previous report.

Forsyth has had 114,777 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Until the past three weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases had been in the 700 to 1,200 weekly range since mid-May.

Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Medium community level

Meanwhile, Forsyth's COVID-19 levels are categorized as medium while the vast majority of North Carolina counties have low levels, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update Thursday.

Stokes County is the lone county in North Carolina where COVID-19 levels are considered high. Davie, Surry and Yadkin, like Forsyth, are among 13 counties in the medium category.

In medium-level communities, residents are advised to talk to health care providers about whether they need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Forsyth reported 131 new cases per 100,000 people last week, compared with 111 and 136 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 10, compared with 11 and 12.2 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.8% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.9% and 3.5% the previous weeks.

“We appear to be in a lull and a plateauing with COVID cases” just like it was in October 2020 and 2021, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. “That’s good, but it represents a calm before our respiratory viral season."

Ohl cautioned that an uptick in COVID and the seasonal flu is projected to begin in November, while some cases of the common cold also are circulating on K-12 and university campuses.