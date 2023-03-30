One person was injured in a shooting Thursday at Forsyth Technical Community College, Winston-Salem police said.

The victim's injury is not life-threatening, police Capt. Shelley Lovejoy said during a press conference that capped a long and stressful day for students at the school.

Lovejoy didn't give any details about the shooting victim, who is male, saying only that this was not an "active shooter situation."

No arrests have been made.

The few details released left a lot of questions unanswered, but police said they would hold another news conference at 5 p.m. to provide more information.

Lovejoy could not explain why a text sent to Forsyth Tech students early on during the incident spoke of two “armed and dangerous men" at large.

The lockdown ended shortly before 1 p.m. when students were released from classes.

Lovejoy said Winston-Salem/Forsyth Schools students on campus during the lockdown had been returned to their schools.

The situation at Forsyth Tech escalated quickly after the shooting was reported about 10 a.m. as wave after wave of police officers, sheriff’s deputies and highway patrol troopers converged on the campus.

Students received a text alert about 10:15 a.m., saying there was a report of shots being fired. The text said two armed men were on campus and that students were to shelter in place. The text urged students not to engage the men.

When police arrived, officers shouted at students to stay inside buildings or in their cars.

Employee Walt Braxton took it upon himself to stand guard at one of the entry drives leading to the Strickland Center, where police focused their first efforts on a report of gunshots fired.

Behind him in the distance officers could be seen massing near Strickland.

At one point a line of school buses lined up on Oak Grove Road near the center.

Damon Davis, a student in Hauser Hall, stepped outside to go to his car, only to hear a man yet at him to go back inside. But the door was locked and he couldn’t get back in.

Davis said he didn’t get the text alert, but soon got one from a friend who was asking how he was doing.

TechAlert: We are experiencing an active shooter situation. Law enforcement is on site. The campus is on lockdown with shelter in place for all students, faculty and staff. — Forsyth Tech (@ForsythTechCC) March 30, 2023

One woman shared a text that had come only the day before, when Joey Hearl, the principal of Early and Middle College of Forsyth, said that Forsyth Tech was among schools at several locations across the state that had gotten a threat by email.

Hearl said the threat was considered unfounded but that people would see more law enforcement officers on campus.

Tracy Presley, sitting at the base of a pole, said she was waiting to pick up her daughter Greyson Bowman.

“This is probably the scaredest I’ve ever been in my life,” she said. She was a little relieved when she learned police said no shooter was on campus.

But law enforcement vehicles kept coming, including a large command post bus, and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston Salem Police Chief William Penn were both on campus huddled with officers.

Forsyth Tech houses the Early College of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools asked parents of high school students attending classes as part of the Forsyth Middle College program not to come to the the Forsyth Tech campus.

"Our students will be brought back to their home schools as soon as possible," the school system said.

The campus also houses a day-care center for children ages 3-5.

As a helicopter circled overhead, anxious relatives stood by their cars on Silas Creek Parkway awaiting word on the status of their family members. Others parked at the National Guard armory, clutching their cellphones or looking around in hopes of receiving news on the situation.

Jordan Harris, a health care worker whose daughter attends Forsyth Tech, got a text from her daughter telling her of the situation on campus. She stood in a driveway looking at a first-floor window where her daughter, Ashden, could see her. Because of the mirrored windows, Harris could not see inside.

“We just have to put it in God's hands. At this point. I mean, I'm so thankful that my daughter is safe, but I can't imagine getting that phone call that somebody will that their child is injured or worse. And that's scary,” Harris said.