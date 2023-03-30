Ralph Ricciardi wasted no time heading to Forsyth Technical Community College Thursday morning when he learned that his wife, Chrisann, an instructor at the school, was hiding under a desk in a dark room.

“I had to get to her,” he said. “She texted me that there was an active shooter on campus and she was alone (in her classroom) where it was happening.”

Ricciardi, the owner of West End Auto Clinic, said he ran from his building, hopped into his car and followed a police car all the way to campus.

Once there, he parked and sprinted to the building where she teaches a communications course.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough reached Chrisann Ricciardi's room first and personally escorted her to safety.

“All I could do was hug him and thank him,” Ricciardi said.

After their reunion, Chrisann Ricciardi told her husband that she had been hiding in her room for 10-15 minutes alone and then moved to another with others for another 30 or so minutes before being led outside.

“She was there for about 45 minutes before I was able to reach her,” he said. “Now I can’t get back to my car.”

Once the immediate jolt of adrenaline wore off, his attention turned to trying to sort rumor from actual fact - no easy task when surrounded by frightened parents, dozens of heavily armed police officers and first responders.

Initial alerts sent to faculty and staff shortly after 10 a.m. indicated that police were looking for a pair of active shooters on campus.

Reports of gunfire being heard caromed across social media platforms, which added to the tension and confusion.

“I don’t know what to believe,” Ricciardi said. “We heard that it was gang-related and that there may have been three guys.”

By noon, Winston-Salem police had spread word that there was no active shooter on campus. Ricciardi, for his part, was grateful that Chrisann was safe but concerned for others who had been in danger.

“Man I just left my car where I could find a spot,” he said. “Now I can’t get back to it.”