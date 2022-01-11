Forsyth to get more testing sites for COVID-19. County adds 689 new cases, three more deaths

The program is available to all North Carolinians statewide, with tests delivered to homes. Parents and guardians are required to place the order for anyone 5 to 17 years old.

“There are 1,500 tests available each business day for residents to request,” DHHS said.

“We are aware that the federal government has plans to provide additional at-home tests, but are awaiting more information.”

Forsyth update

Since the onset of the pandemic, Forsyth has had 68,026 cases and 633 related deaths.

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was at 32.5% as of Tuesday, while the statewide rate was 30.5%.

The vast majority of new cases during the current COVID-19 wave are the omicron variant, according to local and state public-health officials.

Swift said that, when the delta variant was the prominent form of the coronavirus, the peak positive test rate was around 14%.

With Tuesday’s report, Forsyth is averaging 180.8 cases per 100,000 individuals over the most recent two-week period. That’s up from 67.6 cases per 100,000 as recently as Dec. 31.