Forsyth County remains in the medium category for COVID-19 community spread for a fifth consecutive week.

The latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday has Forsyth’s three key metrics still trending in a more positive direction.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

The latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 115 in Forsyth, compared with 162 and 165 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 10.2, compared with 12.6 and 15 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.7% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 3.7% and 5% in the previous two weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that hospitals in a 17-county Triad region averaged 187 COVID-19 patients, down from 231 for the week that ended Feb. 4.

For the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region, Yadkin County dropped from the high to medium category. Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Wilkes counties also are in the medium category.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Forsyth COVID-19 update

Forsyth has been confirmed with five more COVID-19 related deaths, DHHS reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, there was a 10-week low of 441 new confirmed cases, down from a revised 600 in the previous report. About 23.1%, or 102, of the new cases were listed as reinfections by DHHS.

Altogether, Forsyth has had 124,749 confirmed cases and 963 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

“People are taking fewer precautions against the virus, and there’s waning immunity from natural infection and vaccination,” Priest said.

Influenza update

DHHS reported Thursday there have been 173 flu-related deaths in N.C. since flu season began Oct. 1.

That’s up one from the previous DHHS report for the week that ended Feb. 4. The deceased individual died last week and was in the 50 to 64-age group.

Similar to COVID-19 reporting, DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to influenza.

There have been 119 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as 36 in the 50-to-64 age group, 15 in the 25-to-49 age group, and three in the 5-to-17 age group.