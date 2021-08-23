Forsyth transition to new behavioral health provider set for Nov. 1.

The projected Nov. 1 completion date would end a transition initiative from Cardinal Innovations that Forsyth began formally in October.

In reality, Forsyth's move to Partners would represent the end of a seven-year journey.

In October 2014, officials with the four-county CenterPoint Human Services expressed their interest in joining Partners rather than Cardinal.

However, CenterPoint and Partners shelved their merger discussions in February 2016, in part because no decision could be reached on who would run the combined agency between CenterPoint chief executive Betty Taylor and Melton.

The Forsyth Board of Commissioners gave final approval on May 20 to its disengagement request from Cardinal after reviewing 131 public comments on the initiative.

Background

Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.

On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”