Forsyth transition to new behavioral health provider set for Nov. 1.

Forsyth and Davie counties will complete transition to behavioral health managed care organization Partners Health Management on Nov. 1.
The counties received final approval Aug. 10 from Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, for Partners to oversee mental health, substance abuse and developmental-disabilities services.
The Nov. 1 transition date represents a middle ground between the Oct. 1 to Dec. 15 timeframe mentioned by Dave Richard, deputy secretary of North Carolina’s Medicaid program.
“The Partners’ model of ‘Improving Lives and Strengthening Communities’ is the result of collaboration and partnerships to identify and meet the unique needs of each county in our services area," Rhett Melton, Partners' chief executive, said in a statement.
"We are excited to move forward on our shared values to bring positive change for the residents of Forsyth and Davie counties.”
Melton said Partners will work with county leadership in Forsyth and Davie "to ensure continuity of care for members and a seamless transition."
Forsyth and Davie will be preceded in joining Partners by Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties, which are expected to complete their transition by Sept. 1.
Partners, based in Gastonia, will have 14 counties in its network with Forsyth being the largest and only urban member. Partners spokeswoman Rachel Porter said the MCO will have an office location in Forsyth.
The projected Nov. 1 completion date would end a transition initiative from Cardinal Innovations that Forsyth began formally in October.
In reality, Forsyth's move to Partners would represent the end of a seven-year journey.
In October 2014, officials with the four-county CenterPoint Human Services expressed their interest in joining Partners rather than Cardinal.
However, CenterPoint and Partners shelved their merger discussions in February 2016, in part because no decision could be reached on who would run the combined agency between CenterPoint chief executive Betty Taylor and Melton.
The Forsyth Board of Commissioners gave final approval on May 20 to its disengagement request from Cardinal after reviewing 131 public comments on the initiative.
Background
Forsyth is switching from Cardinal to Partners after years of complaints about service gaps and other problems that people have brought to the board of commissioners.
On Nov. 12, Forsyth commissioners unanimously authorized a resolution that said the county “has repeatedly addressed concerns directly with Cardinal over the years with little to no resolution.”
Those include: gaps and delays in service authorization; authorization of lower levels of care than what is clinically recommended; limited local providers, and a lack of seamless transition during hospital emergency-room discharge planning and transitions to higher levels of care.
Now, the focus is on creating a smooth transition between the health-care managers so that the lives of those who get services are disrupted as little as possible.
“Integrating health care services for our members under one plan will allow us to further build on our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities,” Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said in a statement.
Forsyth commissioner Don Martin has asked Partners to consider hiring some of the particular case workers that local residents singled out for praise in their comments. Robinson said the prospects for such job transitions look promising given the experiences elsewhere.
Shontell Robinson, Forsyth's deputy county manager, said Forsyth can benefit from watching what goes on in Cabarrus, Stanly and Union counties.
“If there are hiccups along the way, we will benefit from that process,” Robinson said.
