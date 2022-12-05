Forsyth, Triad back in low COVID-19 community spread levels; flu cases are on the rise

The fluctuation in COVID-19 community spread continuess in the Triad with Forsyth County being placed in the low category again, according to the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update.

The update covers the week that ended Nov. 26.

Forsyth was at the medium level in the previous report after being low in the first two weeks of November.

All 14 counties in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina are in the low category. Only Cabarrus, Rowan and Stanly counties are in the medium category.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new cases in an area.

Forsyth was reported with 67 new cases per 100,000 people, compared with 98 and 116 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 6.7, compared with 10 and 7.8 in the previous two reports.

Also, 2.1% of staffed inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 2.7 and 2.6% the previous weeks.

Over the course of the pandemic, Forsyth County has had 926 COVID-19 related death and 116,890 cases.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said that while the key metrics used by DHHS to determine COVID-19 community spread are stable, there’s a likelihood of a modest uptick during the winter months.

Among the factors driving that uptick will be when latest omicron subvariants arrive here, how they spread and how successful they are at eluding the latest vaccine boosters.

“They are starting to get some traction here in N.C. because they are a little bit more transmissible, but they are not taking off quite as fast as BA.4 and BA.5 did last summer,” Ohl said.

“They don’t appear to be any more severe, and that’s good news, but they may evade pre-existing immunity a bit more.

“That means if you got COVID early in the pandemic, the delta version in 2021 or the omicron version from January and February, you might get it again as a COVID cold,” Ohl said.

Flu update

Meanwhile, the Triad and Northwest N.C. had an increase in confirmed cases of the flu last week, according to Thursday’s update of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ flu dashboard.

The dashboard listed the flu as representing 1.3% of all Triad and Northwest N.C. emergency department visits last week, up from 0.8% in the previous report.

The increase was the largest among the seven regions measured by DHHS.

In the past week, the number of confirmed flu cases statewide jumped from about 3,009 to 3,362 as reported by hospitals. The vast majority remains the Type A H1N1 strain without a subtype.

The latest DHHS reported listed seven 13 flu-related deaths in the state for an overall count of 36 since the official flu season began Oct. 1.

There have been 24 deaths involving individuals ages 65 and older, as well as seven in the 55-to-64 age group, four in the 25-to-54 age group, and one in the 5-to-17 age group.

Ohl said some of the current wave is likely related to reduced mask wearing as COVID-19 has stabilized, as well as increased transmission rates within schools.

Ohl said it’s possible there could be two distinct periods of flu this time around.

“One scenario is we’re having this big surge of influenza now, then it tapers off, and then the (typical) January and February peaks aren’t as high,” Ohl said.

“The other possible scenario is it just keeps going and continues to be a bugaboo throughout the whole flu season because it can shift around immunologically.”

Ohl stressed the importance of the flu vaccine, particularly among the elderly if they have chronic lung issues or those with breathing problems.

“The current prevalence of flu also reflects reduced vaccination rates,” Ohl said.

“People have gotten lax about the flu vaccine because of all the attention on COVID vaccine.”