Forsyth United Way names healthcare veteran as new top executive. Antonia Monk Richburg is a program officer for the Cone Health Foundation

Triad healthcare veteran Antonia Monk Richburg has been chosen as the next top executive of United Way of Forsyth County, the nonprofit agency announced Friday.

Richburg, 57, will take over as president and chief executive on Oct. 10 following the result of a national search.

She is the first Black woman to head the organization.

Richburg is succeeding Cindy Gordineer, who announced in February her plans to retire after 11 years. Gordineer will serve in an advisory role once Richburg takes over.

Richburg currently serves as senior program officer for the Cone Health Foundation

Her main focus with the foundation has been overseeing grant making efforts addressing access to care, mental health and substance use, along with leading its initiatives in diversity, equity and inclusion.

Richburg has more than 30 years’ experience in nonprofit management, including project management, grant management, community building and strategic communications.

“I have dedicated my life and career to advocating for people experiencing poverty and being a catalyst for change," Richburg said in a statement.

“I bring to this work a long-standing passion for supporting under-served communities, a commitment to equity, and the courage to be a visionary in the pursuit of a more just and equitable community."

United Way chairwoman Trisha Coleman said the board considered Richburg as "the ideal person to lead United Way to exciting new levels, including celebrating the milestone of our 100th anniversary next year."

“She has a strong track record as a dynamic, collaborative leader who can continue to put the resources of United Way to work as a catalyst organization that also serves as a community convener to take on issues that no organization working alone can address.”

Richburg has a Ph.D. in leadership studies from N.C. A&T State University and a master’s degree in public affairs with a concentration in nonprofit management and public personnel from UNC Greensboro.

She also has a postgraduate advanced certificate in nonprofit leadership from Duke University. Richburg attended seminary and is a licensed minister.

“I envision a community where the downward trajectory of generational poverty and economic hardships are reversed, and where people have access to the resources they need to thrive,” Richburg said.

Gordineer, who retires at the end of the year, said the search committee "found the right leader with the right qualities and experience to lead United Way."

“She brings fresh enthusiasm, energy and a clear vision to our organization, and I look forward to working alongside her during a transitional period this fall.”

Gordineer said the calling of grandchildren and quality family time persuaded her that it was time to retire.

“It’s never the right time to leave an organization, and the last two years have been difficult for everybody in our community, including United Way and those we serve.

“We are starting to come out of the other side of the pandemic, and I think that makes it a little more of the right time. I always thought I would recognize when it was time to go, and I did,” she said.

The nonprofit has cited Gordineer’s community outreach efforts, highlighted by Place Matters, a comprehensive, asset-based strategy across 13 local neighborhoods to address socioeconomic issues, such as economic mobility.

“(Gordineer) also led efforts to diversify United Way’s revenue sources, created greater capacity for donor engagement, and spearheaded an initiative for United Way to take on a new mission to solve complex problems that are bigger than any one organization acting alone can address,” according to the board.

Gordineer said that "having a new leader at the helm to take it into its second centennial is probably a good thing for the organization."

“A change in leadership always energizes an organization, brings a new vision and fresh eyes, that is really beneficial for the organization and the community.