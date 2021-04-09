Forsyth vaccine providers have cleared 100,000 first doses provided for pandemic

Forsyth County healthcare providers have given more than 100,000 people at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Friday, 100,219 individuals had been given at least one dose in Forsyth.
DHHS also reported that 26.2% of Forsyth residents, or 101,774 out of an estimated 388,453 , have received at least one dose.
Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of individuals who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.
DHHS reported that 78,275 people, or 20.5%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Statewide, 5.62 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.7 million by medical providers and 914,885 through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.3 million and 2.14 million, respectively, as of Friday. There have been 182,905 J&J vaccine provided.
About 40% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 28.4% both doses.
For those ages 65 and older, 73.6% have received at least one dose and 67.2% are considered fully vaccinated.
Forsyth update
For the second consecutive DHHS report, Forsyth County reached its highest daily COVID-19 case count in a month with 82 on Friday. That follows 78 reported on Thursday.
The last time the daily case count was higher was 88 reported on March 6.
Forsyth’s new daily case counts have remained below 100 for 39 consecutive days. The overall count is at 33,805.
There was an additional COVID-19 related death reported for an overall total of 364.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
Statewide
COVID-19 cases statewide jumped to 2,509 from 2,087 reported Thursday, 1,380 on Wednesday and 870 on Tuesday.
Friday's reported count is the highest since 2,643 on Feb. 27.
Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 929,406 cases.
There were 24 additional deaths reported statewide Friday for a total of 12,248.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations dropped back below 1,000 in Friday's report to 977. That's 27 below Thursday's count and 48 below the 1,025 count on Wednesday.
Statewide hospitalizations were as low as 859 on March 27. The daily peak for the pandemic is 3,990 on Jan. 14.
The 17-county Triad region reported 205 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday, down one from Thursday.
The increase in COVID-19 metrics comes about five weeks after the statewide stay-at-home curfew ended Feb. 26.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 4.6% based on 38,352 tests performed Wednesday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9 — the lowest since May.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate was 3.4% of 1,450 tests performed Wednesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
“I think we’re in as good a shape as we could be right now,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday in referencing the safety, efficacy and availability of COVID-19 vaccine and the number of North Carolinians already vaccinated.
“Although North Carolina remains in a stable position, we cannot let our guard down,” Cooper said.
