Forsyth vaccine providers have cleared 100,000 first doses provided for pandemic

Forsyth County healthcare providers have given more than 100,000 people at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of noon Friday, 100,219 individuals had been given at least one dose in Forsyth.

DHHS also reported that 26.2% of Forsyth residents, or 101,774 out of an estimated 388,453 , have received at least one dose.

Blurring the reporting lines is that an estimated 25% of individuals who have received a vaccine dose in Forsyth are not county residents, as well as the Forsyth residents who got their first or both doses outside the county.

DHHS reported that 78,275 people, or 20.5%, are considered fully vaccinated in Forsyth, having either received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Statewide, 5.62 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 4.7 million by medical providers and 914,885 through the federal pharmacy program that includes vaccinations in stores and long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 3.3 million and 2.14 million, respectively, as of Friday. There have been 182,905 J&J vaccine provided.