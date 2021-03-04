Forsyth votes to leave Cardinal, find another company to oversee mental health services

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Thursday to adopt a plan to end its relationship with Cardinal Innovations, the agency that coordinates services in Forsyth for people with mental health, substance abuse and developmental and disability concerns.
That came despite an appeal from Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten, who asked that the county hit the pause button or vote against starting the move toward departure.
Sutten said his agency has been working to solve complaints about service gaps and other concerns, and that it would be disruptive for many people who get services if they had to go through a transition to a new agency.
"What we are talking about is disrupting that connection that has taken years and years to develop," Sutten said, after naming someone who gets services through Cardinal. "I've got pages and pages of stories like this. I am doing this because I care. We are doing good work as a team."
With Sutten was Cardinal employee Jessica Moore, who oversees care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Moore said it would be especially challenging for the people she helps to go through a transition to a new agency.
"The relationship that they have with their care coordinator is key to learning how to navigate a complicated system," she said. "My team is very concerned about what is going to happen to their members ... and the timing of this transition. We are in a pandemic. Our time to meet people face to face is extremely limited. We have been able to manage this new environment because of the long-term relationships that we have established."
It will take perhaps another seven months for Forsyth County to sever its relationship with Cardinal, assuming it happens at all: The final decision is up to N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, who could act sometime this fall on the county's request.
The county wants to swap from Cardinal to Partners Behavioral Health Management, leaving an agency that now oversees services in 20 counties for one that now manages nine counties, all of them smaller than Forsyth.
It's not a quick or easy process: The county will be taking public comments for the next 60 days, then post the comments on the county web site for another 30 days of taking comments. Along the way, the county has to develop plans for providing continuous care for the people who get services.
Only after those steps would the county be in a position to forward the request to Raleigh, where Cohen has the last word.
Dave Plyler, the chairman of the county board, said he was giving the Cardinal officials "equal time," since the board had previously heard from an official with Partners.
Plyler was also the only board member to vote against the motion to continue the process of swapping from Cardinal to Partners.
Commissioner Don Martin, who made the motion on disengagement, said he had heard enough.
Martin said the situation for children needing foster care has not improved, and that Cardinal has the worst record among similar agencies for emergency room readmissions.
"I have taken a lot of breaths in the last year on the issue of where we are with Cardinal," Martin said to Sutten, picking up on Sutten's plea that commissioners "take a breath" to reconsider. "I am interested in our citizens being served, period. I don't care who does it — whether it is you or somebody else."
Martin said that while he has no concrete evidence that Partners will do better than Cardinal, he's encouraged by what he hears from the Partners counties.
Martin acknowledged that the Partners counties are smaller than Forsyth, but maintained that the long disengagement process gives plenty of time to look at all the considerations.
"The disengagement process does allow for a lot of stories to be told," Martin said, adding that he wants to hear about Cardinal's successes and failures both.
"If we take a breath, we are kicking the can further," Martin said.
Commissioners Fleming El-Amin and Gloria Whisenhunt endorsed Martin's motion. El-Amin called it "very cruel" when a child "has to wait so long to qualify for services."
Whisenhunt said that she is relying on county staffers who are recommending the change from Cardinal to Partners.
"I have to rely on the folks who do the work," she said. "I have talked with the staff. I have spoken with people on both sides of the aisle."
Two members of Cardinal's Consumer and Family Advisory Committee for the Triad spoke to commissioners during the public comment period.
One, Gladys Christian, noted that some people have confidence in Cardinal and that some do not, adding that "My heart is saying I wish they (Cardinal) could stay."
Christian warned that people who use mental health and other services may experience difficulty with the change in agencies.
The other, Terry Cox, said that in Surry County, where Partners operates, he had "noticed some missed opportunities, especially with housing," and called on the county to wait in the face of ongoing transformation in how services are provided.
"I don't think you have the full picture of the decision that you are about to make," Cox said. "Let's pull back and look at this a little closer."
