Forsyth votes to leave Cardinal, find another company to oversee mental health services

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners voted 6-1 on Thursday to adopt a plan to end its relationship with Cardinal Innovations, the agency that coordinates services in Forsyth for people with mental health, substance abuse and developmental and disability concerns.

That came despite an appeal from Cardinal chief executive Trey Sutten, who asked that the county hit the pause button or vote against starting the move toward departure.

Sutten said his agency has been working to solve complaints about service gaps and other concerns, and that it would be disruptive for many people who get services if they had to go through a transition to a new agency.

"What we are talking about is disrupting that connection that has taken years and years to develop," Sutten said, after naming someone who gets services through Cardinal. "I've got pages and pages of stories like this. I am doing this because I care. We are doing good work as a team."

With Sutten was Cardinal employee Jessica Moore, who oversees care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Moore said it would be especially challenging for the people she helps to go through a transition to a new agency.