Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist maintain patient-safety grades in latest report

The three main Triad hospitals maintained their grades from a national hospital watchdog for a spring 2022 report that more closely reflects the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on patient safety and care.

The Leapfrog Group, the watchdog nonprofit, timed its latest semiannual rankings report for release Tuesday.

The patient-safety grade for Forsyth Medical Center was an A for the seventh consecutive report.

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center was rated as “B” for the second consecutive report after grading at C in the preceding eight reports.

Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro was at A for the second consecutive report, while affiliate Wesley Long climbed from B to A.

Leapfrog is founded by larger employers and private health care purchasers. Leapfrog has been providing semiannual grades since 2012.

The reports are considered as a key healthcare provider measuring stick. Its overall and individual category grades can reflect multiple years of review.

For the spring 2022 report, Leapfrog discloses grades based on more than 30 health care categories for nearly 3,000 hospitals nationally.

Fourteen of the 18 hospitals in the Triad and Northwest N.C. received an A grade — the most at that level in the history of the Leapfrog reports.

Ten of Novant Health Inc.’s 11 affiliated hospitals in N.C. were graded as A in the spring 2022 report, while Novant Health New Hanover, a 2021 acquisition, was graded at B.

All four Cone-affiliated hospitals received an A grade.

Meanwhile, North Carolina was ranked first in the country with 59.8% of hospitals rated as an A, topping Virginia at 59.2%.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm,” said Leah Binder, Leapfrog’s president and chief executive.

Responses

Novant’s Medical Park Hospital was graded at A for the 13th consecutive report, while Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers remained at A. Clemmons Medical Center was not included in the review.

“These latest grades represent hospital-associated infection and patient satisfaction data from months where we experienced COVID-19 surges and saw unprecedented patient volumes and severity of illness,” Dr. Eric Eskioglu, Novant’s chief medical and scientific officer, said in a statement.

“As a system, we will continue to reduce rates of hospital-associated infection and remain vigilant to providing safe, quality care to our patients.”

Dr. Andrea Fernandez, regional chief medical officer at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said in a statement that the system’s top priority is “keeping our patients safe, delivering consistent, quality care and helping our patients achieve the best possible outcomes.

“While the grade for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem remained a B, our leaders and staff are committed to constant improvement and we are so grateful for all our dedicated teammates.” Fernandez said.

Cone chief clinical officer Dr. Marlin Priest said in a statement that “patient safety doesn’t begin and end in the hospital.”

“From the initial office or telehealth visit with a provider, to the care after a hospital stay, Cone Health has a history of providing the best care possible. And that begins with providing the safest care possible.”

Background

Leapfrog assigns letter grades from A to F to hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, and improve patient satisfaction.

About 33% of hospitals nationally received an A, while 24% received a B, 36% received a C, 7% received a D, and less than 1% received an F.

Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with an A hospital, patients face on average a 35% greater risk of avoidable death at a B hospital, an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D and F hospital.

Researchers use publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog hospital survey, and secondary data sources to produce a composite score.

“The health care workforce has faced unprecedented levels of pressure during the pandemic, and as a result, patients’ experience with their care appears to have suffered,” Binder said.

“We commend the workforce for their heroic efforts these past few years and now strongly urge hospital leadership to recommit to improved care — from communication to responsiveness — and get back on track with patient safety outcomes.”

Local scores

Forsyth Medical Center performed above the national average in 22 measures and below average in nine measures.

The center had: four above average and two below grades among the six infection measures; four below and three above for the seven surgical measures; four above and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures; six above and one below for the seven safety-problems measures; and five above and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.

Baptist performed above the national average in 19 measures and below average in 13.

The center had: three above average and three below grades among the six infection measures; six above and one below for the seven surgical measures; four above and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures; five below and two above for the seven safety-problems measures; and four above and two below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.

Cone performed above the national average in 22 measures and below average in nine measures.

The center had: four above average and two below grades among the six infection measures; five below and two below for the seven surgical measures; six above for the six practices to prevent errors measures; five above and two below for the seven safety-problems measures; and five above and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.

Separate findings

Leapfrog issued a separate report, titled “Patient experience during the pandemic: Adult inpatient care,” in which it had three main conclusions:

Patients’ experience with their inpatient hospital care has declined significantly during the pandemic, with adult inpatients reporting less favorably across nearly all domains of patient experience;

Patient-reported experience with care transitions remains the least favorable domain and worsened considerably during the pandemic; and

Worsening areas of patient experience correlate with key patient safety indicators, providing further evidence that the pandemic has negatively impacted the safety of hospital care.

“Despite a general decrease in patient experience ratings, spring grades continue to show significant variation in safety performance across U.S. hospitals,” Binder said.

“This variability is a constant reminder that the public must have access to information on which hospitals are safer so patients can make the best decision for themselves and their loved ones.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.