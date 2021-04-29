Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist patient-safety grades remain unchanged

“This data reflects our commitment to providing the safest care in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, chief medical and scientific officer for Novant Health Inc.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group for our pursuit in developing the best and safest practices to improve patient safety, quality and satisfaction.”

Wake Forest Baptist performed above the national average in 13 measures and below average in 13.

The center had: three above average and two below grades among the five infection measures; four above average and three below for the seven surgical measures; three above average and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures (there was no assessment for handwashing); two below and one above for the three safety-problems measures; and four below and two above for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.

Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer at Wake Forest Baptist, said that "we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our patients safe and to constantly identify areas in which we can do better."

"While the letter grade remained unchanged for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, we are pleased that the numerical score improved from the fall survey."