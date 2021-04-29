Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist patient-safety grades remain unchanged

Patient-safety grades for Forsyth and Wake Forest Baptist medical centers were unchanged in a key analysis this spring that had expanded COVID-19 data.
The Leapfrog Group, which did the analysis, is a national nonprofit organization founded by larger employers and private health-care purchasers.
Leapfrog discloses grades based on 27 healthcare categories for more than 2,600 hospitals nationally, with the latest report coming out Thursday. Leapfrog has been providing grades since 2012.
Its semiannual reports are considered as a key healthcare provider measuring stick. Its overall and individual category grades can reflect multiple years of review.
Forsyth retained an A grade for the fifth consecutive report.
Meanwhile, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stayed at C for the eighth consecutive report.
Moses Cone Hospital of Greensboro was graded at B, and Wesley Long at C, both for the second consecutive report.
Medical Park Hospital was graded at A for the 11th consecutive report, while Kernersville Medical Center was raised from a B to an A.
Leapfrog researchers said they have determined that when compared with an A hospital, patients on average face a 35% greater risk of avoidable death at a B hospital face, an 88% greater risk at a C hospital and a 92% greater risk at a D and F hospital.
Researchers use publicly available data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog hospital survey, and secondary data sources to produce a composite score.
“We find that straight-A hospitals have strong structures of safety in place,” Leah Binder, Leapfrog's president and chief executive, said in a statement. “These hospitals are continuously learning, monitoring data and addressing areas of improvement.”
Binder said that hospitals "with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents and injuries, like these straight-A hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit."
"As we emerge from the pandemic, hospitals need to double down on safety, so they save lives, strengthen their organizations and position themselves to withstand the next crisis. Putting safety first should be the priority of every hospital CEO.”
Local scores
Forsyth performed above the national average in 18 measures and below average in nine measures.
Forsyth had: three below average and two above for the five infection measures; four above average and three below for the seven surgical measures; four above average and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures; three above average for the three safety-problems measures; and five above average and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
“This data reflects our commitment to providing the safest care in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, chief medical and scientific officer for Novant Health Inc.
“We are honored to be recognized by The Leapfrog Group for our pursuit in developing the best and safest practices to improve patient safety, quality and satisfaction.”
Wake Forest Baptist performed above the national average in 13 measures and below average in 13.
The center had: three above average and two below grades among the five infection measures; four above average and three below for the seven surgical measures; three above average and two below for the six practices to prevent errors measures (there was no assessment for handwashing); two below and one above for the three safety-problems measures; and four below and two above for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
Dr. Erik Summers, chief medical officer at Wake Forest Baptist, said that "we are committed to doing everything we can to keep our patients safe and to constantly identify areas in which we can do better."
"While the letter grade remained unchanged for Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, we are pleased that the numerical score improved from the fall survey."
Summers repeated previous Wake Forest Baptist comment on the Leapfrog grades by saying "it is important to remember that Leapfrog is one survey, and overall quality and safety can only be measured by looking at many different rating systems and carefully examining their methodology."
Cone performed above the national average in 17 measures and below average in 10.
The center had: three below average and two above grades among the five infection measures; five below average and two above for the seven surgical measures; six above average for the six practices to prevent errors measures; two above average and one below for the three safety-problems measures; and five above and one below for the six measures of how doctors, nurses and hospital staff are evaluated.
