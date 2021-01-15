Forsyth/Winston-Salem schools getting more masks, gloves

As more students and staff members return to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, local efforts are afoot to provide more personal protective equipment.

Forsyth County Board of Elections is in the process of donating gloves, masks, hand sanitizers and other gear to the school system that was leftover from their election season supplies, said Tim Tsujii, the elections director.

The state provided the elections board with the equipment using money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Half of the leftover PPE will go the schools and the other half to Forsyth County, Tsujii said.

In addition, HanesBrands is in the process of distributing 150,000 masks to students, teachers and staff this week. An additional 100,000 will be handed out next week, according to news release.

Also, a local group, Community for Safe Opening of WS/FCS, is raising money to buy 10,000 KF94 masks for teachers through Go Fund

