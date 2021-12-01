Forsyth won't be spending coronavirus relief money on affordable housing

Groups that want to provide more affordable housing locally appear unlikely to receive any of the $7.8 million they've requested in coronavirus relief funds from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

County administrators are recommending the referral of the requests from the various groups to the city of Winston-Salem, on the grounds that the city, not the county, has traditionally provided most housing assistance here.

Commissioners are expected to ratify that decision in a vote Thursday that also authorizes an anti-gang effort from the county sheriff's office, but defers requests from community groups that had hoped to mount street-level efforts to reduce crime.

Richard Angino, the founder of Folks for Good Housing, said he's worried the county decision could put housing needs on the back burner at a critical time.

"We have all been working on trying to address affordability in housing," Angino said. "We actually were encouraged to apply. We put in three applications."

Housing is considered affordable when the occupants pay no more than 30% of their gross income for it. According to Winston-Salem officials, a 2018 comprehensive study found that the city had a 16,000 deficit in units of affordable housing, with people in the lower income brackets taking the hardest hit.