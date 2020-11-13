Forsyth wraps up election canvass with minimal changes to vote totals

Jeff Zenger has started thinking about which committees he might serve on in the N.C. House, and Dan Besse is planning to stay active on issues such as health, education and the environment, as Friday's election canvass put the 2020 election into the books.

"It is exciting and humbling to feel like these people believed in me and worked for me," Zenger said, calling his campaign a team effort that drew in his family as well as supporters. "I want to find a place where my gifts will work the best down there."

"Down there," of course, is the N.C. General Assembly, where Zenger will represent N.C. House District 74. The district stretches from western Winston-Salem to the Yadkin River.

Besse's decision to run for state House meant giving up the seat he has held on the Winston-Salem City Council since 2001. He still has a few more weeks to serve on his term as the Southwest Ward council member, then plans to take a short break and spend time with his wife, Daisy, before he figures out his next moves.

"Honestly, I have been campaigning for three years straight," Besse said. "All of us need a little breathing space. After that, I will confer with family and supporters and think about what are the best options for continuing to advocate for a healthy environment, health care and public education."