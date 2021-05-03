Forsyth's COVID-19 daily case count remains stable over weekend

Forsyth County remained on a steady, but elevated, daily count for COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Forsyth had 160 cases from noon Friday through noon Monday. That includes 53 reported for Sunday.
Overall, there have been 35,423 cases in Forsyth during the pandemic.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend with the total remaining at 374.
The average daily case count in Forsyth has been at 67 over the past two weeks. That’s up from 45 in the previous two-week period, according to Forsyth health director Joshua Swift.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public-health officials so people may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
“Over the last two weeks, our highest number of cases is in that 15- to- 24-age range, followed by 25- to 34-year-olds,” Swift said last week.
Meanwhile, the statewide new case count rose by 4,567 over the three-day period, which broke down to 1,823 on Friday, 1,618 on Saturday and 1,126 on Sunday.
There were 40 additional deaths statewide.
The statewide case total is 974,319 and the death total is 12,691 deaths.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday that “while our numbers are mostly stable, we have more work to do to beat back this pandemic. We’re not seeing the decline in metrics we’d like to see.”
COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 1,007 in Monday’s report, down 94 from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 204 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Monday, down 36 from Thursday.
DHHS lists a statewide positive test rate of 6% based on 27,396 tests performed Saturday.
In Forsyth, the latest positive test rate was 6% of about 650 tests performed Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
Cohen said Wednesday there has been a noticeable slowdown in vaccinations in recent weeks.
In response, she said DHHS and county health departments gradually will shift from mass-vaccination events toward community events, as well as providing primary-care physicians and other medical providers with the vaccines where they can be delivered effectively.
For example, the Forsyth Department of Public Health is shutting down its COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds’ Education building.
Tuesday will be the final first-dose vaccination date at the fairgrounds. People who received their first dose at the fairgrounds will get their second dose there through May 24.
After that, shots will be given at the health department, 799 Highland Ave. First-dose vaccinations will begin Thursday at the health department.
The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.
Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
As of noon Monday, 33.2% of Forsyth residents, or 126,862, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 29%, or 110,709, are considered as fully vaccinated.
Novant Health Inc. is offering walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.
Cooper has said if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, he could end most social distancing restrictions, but leave the indoor mask mandate in effect.
Cooper and Cohen said the indoor mask mandate also could be lifted June 1 if the two-thirds vaccination requirement is met and the key COVID-19 numbers remain stable.
As of noon Monday, 49.6% of adult North Carolinians had received at least one dose of a vaccine, while 41.7% are fully vaccinated.
There have been 7.3 million doses administered in North Carolina: 3.86 million first doses of Pfizer and Moderna; 3.18 million second doses of Pfizer and Moderna; and 259,381 single doses of Johnson & Johnson.
336-727-7376