Forsyth's COVID-19 daily case count remains stable over weekend

Tuesday will be the final first-dose vaccination date at the fairgrounds. People who received their first dose at the fairgrounds will get their second dose there through May 24.

After that, shots will be given at the health department, 799 Highland Ave. First-dose vaccinations will begin Thursday at the health department.

The county’s vaccination clinic hours currently are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays. Walk-in shots stop at one hour before clinics close.

Appointments are available at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 360-5260 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

As of noon Monday, 33.2% of Forsyth residents, or 126,862, have received at least one vaccine dose, while 29%, or 110,709, are considered as fully vaccinated.

Novant Health Inc. is offering walk-in vaccinations at its Hanes Mall site from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays. The number of walk-in slots is subject to available supply each day.

Cooper has said if at least two-thirds of adult residents had received at least one vaccine dose by June 1, he could end most social distancing restrictions, but leave the indoor mask mandate in effect.