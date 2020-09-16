Forsyth's COVID-19 death toll climbs by 3 to 94; nearly 73% of victims have been ages 65 and older

The COVID-19 related death toll in Forsyth County has increased by three to 94, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.
There were five deaths reported Tuesday. Altogether, there have been 18 virus-related deaths in Forsyth during September, about 19% of the county total.
Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Wednesday the eight reported deaths over the past two days were residents who were 65 or older. That means 66, or 72%, of the county's 94 COVID-19 related deaths have been in that age group.
The rest include 19 deaths in the 55-to-64 age group, six in the 45-to-54 age group, two in the 25-to-34 age group and one in the 35-to-44 age group.
"This is a stark reminder that the risks are higher for older people, and more so when they have underlying health conditions," Swift said. "We must continue to do our part to protect our loved ones whether in a care facility or at home by wearing a mask and social distancing."
Statewide, there were another 38 virus deaths reported Wednesday. There have been 3,149 COVID-19 related deaths overall.
Forsyth health officials have said it could take up to two weeks to determine whether President Donald Trump's Sept. 8 campaign rally in Winston-Salem contributed to a significant community spread of the virus.
Smith Reynolds Airport director Mark Davidson estimated 7,000 to 9,000 people turned out for the event. Photos from the event suggest most attendees did not wear face masks despite state requirements to do so.
"Symptoms typically begin 4 to 6 days after infection. However, it could be up 14 days," said Tony Lo Giudice, assistant Forsyth health director.
Long-term care update
The 11 long-term care facilities in Forsyth with current outbreaks had limited or no new cases since Friday, DHHS said Tuesday.
There have been at least 10 resident deaths reported at Forsyth long-term care facilities during September. Those appear to have come mostly from three long-term care facilities.
The largest most recent case increase was at Accordius Health of Clemmons. Its case count increased from 26 to 33 residents and from five to six staff members. There were no additional deaths reported.
Since Friday, Trinity Glen had three new cases among residents, for a total of 29, and three among staff, for a total of 23.
The largest current case count in Forsyth is at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation with 47 infected residents and 30 infected staff. There has been one resident death.
Altogether, there are 292 active cases — 186 residents and 106 staff with 17 resident deaths — at Forsyth long-term care facilities with outbreaks.
There are 39 current outbreaks among long-term care facilities in the 14-county Triad and Northwest N.C. Besides the 11 in Forsyth, there are six in Davidson; five in Alamance and Guilford; four in Surry; two in Ashe, Randolph and Rockingham; and one in Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
Altogether, there are 931 currently reported cases in the region, made up of 615 residents and 316 staff members, with 66 related deaths.
The cases at Glenbridge Health and Rehab facility in Watauga rose from two to 22 infected residents and from one to three infected staff members since Friday.
By the numbers
New COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in Forsyth County: 26
Total Forsyth cases since mid-March: 6,694
Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 1 p.m. Wednesday (latest information available): 6,077 (about 90.8%).
Active Forsyth County cases as of 1 p.m. Wednesday: 523
Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region: 200, second highest of any region in the state.
The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.
DHHS said 96% of hospitals submitted their COVID-19 data Wednesday by the daily 7:30 a.m. deadline. The Triad region for COVID-19 data had a 96% reporting rate.
Number of N.C. COVID-19 patients reported hospitalized on Tuesday: 918, up 2 from Tuesday's report.
Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 4 p.m. Monday: 167,257 (about 89.5%). DHHS typically updates statewide recovery totals on Mondays.
Daily N.C. tests reported Tuesday (subject to change): 22,513. Overall total is 2.68 million.
Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 5.8% out of 18,308 tests.
Percentage of Forsyth tests returning positive results, as reported Monday (latest day available): 3.8% out of about 1,200 tests.
All daily cases reported for Forsyth by DHHS are presumed to be county residents. Some numbers may be transferred to another county's tally if individuals are later found to reside elsewhere.
