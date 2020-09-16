Forsyth's COVID-19 death toll climbs by 3 to 94; nearly 73% of victims have been ages 65 and older

The COVID-19 related death toll in Forsyth County has increased by three to 94, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were five deaths reported Tuesday. Altogether, there have been 18 virus-related deaths in Forsyth during September, about 19% of the county total.

Joshua Swift, Forsyth's health director, said Wednesday the eight reported deaths over the past two days were residents who were 65 or older. That means 66, or 72%, of the county's 94 COVID-19 related deaths have been in that age group.

The rest include 19 deaths in the 55-to-64 age group, six in the 45-to-54 age group, two in the 25-to-34 age group and one in the 35-to-44 age group.

"This is a stark reminder that the risks are higher for older people, and more so when they have underlying health conditions," Swift said. "We must continue to do our part to protect our loved ones whether in a care facility or at home by wearing a mask and social distancing."

Statewide, there were another 38 virus deaths reported Wednesday. There have been 3,149 COVID-19 related deaths overall.