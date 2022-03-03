Forsyth's COVID-19 death toll remains elevated in March

The omicron COVID-19 variant continues to remain deadly in Forsyth County even as new cases are stabilizing at levels last seen last summer.
Meanwhile, a local infectious diseases expert said Thursday he is confident the omicron surge is over.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said "the worst may be over" from omicron.
“There are still cases, but we’re not in pandemic emergency any more anywhere in North Carolina."
Forsyth was listed with three additional COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases, according to Thursday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
There have been five deaths reported so far in March, following 73 in January and 69 in February — the highest and second highest monthly totals since the first wave of the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.
Altogether, there have been 766 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth.
Over the past four DHHS reports, there have been 50, 49, 36 and 23 new cases reported in Forsyth. There have been 91,386 cases for the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said the number of COVID-related deaths will decline, following the trend in new cases and hospitalizations over the past three weeks.
Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are coming from individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not more than a month.
Statewide, 54 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Thursday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,725.
Masking guidance
For the general public, Ohl said it is time “to put the masks back into the tool box."
However, Ohl cautioned wearing a mask for individuals who are immunocompromised, who have underlining health conditions, or in settings where they feel the risk for exposure is elevated.
He called the personal responsibility period of the pandemic “an important stepping stone of going from pandemic to endemic” that’s likely to return at the start of the 2022-23 winter season.
“We may put a mask on at that time, but we don’t need the government to tell us to do that.”
Ohl said that going by the latest federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analysis for COVID-19 risk, Forsyth and most Triad and Northwest N.C. counties have shifted from high to moderate risk for exposure.
That shifting prompted both Ohl and Swift to recommended the lifting of mask mandates by Winston-Salem and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
Ohl said that as of Friday, Baptist academic, administrative and other non-patient offices will go mask optional.
“While I may be presenting a bit of a rosy picture, and it feels good to talk about positive news with COVID, we have to keep our eyes out for those variants,” Ohl said.
Forsyth update
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 8%, down from 8.2% on Wednesday.
The statewide rate was 4.9%, down from 5.6% from Wednesday and at its lowest level since 4.9% on Nov. 24.
Wednesday’s update had Forsyth averaging 17 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14-day period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said Tuesday he is encouraged by the rapid decline in new cases and hospitalizations in the Triad and Novant network.
“This trend should translate to fewer hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the weeks ahead, which is great news,” Priest said.
Still, local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.
Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
“We could see a little bit of a bump (in cases) as schools unmask, little pockets of an outbreak," Priest said.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 2,377 new cases Thursday, compared with 2,243 Wednesday, 1,231 on Tuesday and 909 on Monday.
Monday's count which was the lowest statewide since July 20, before both the delta and omicron variant surges.
North Carolina has recorded more than 2.59 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
The record-high daily case count stands at 35,759, reported Jan. 14.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on a downward trend with 1,401 patients statewide on Wednesday, down 60 from Tuesday.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations had dropped for 34 of the past 35 reports.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 270 COVID-19 patients Wednesday, up two from Tuesday.
Statewide, 168 patients are on ventilators, including 32 in the Triad region. There were 31 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including six in the Triad region.
Priest said the vast majority of COVID-19 patients remain unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, whether lacking a second dose to be fully vaccinated, or lacking a booster dose for those fully vaccinated. He said it’s the same scenario for those on ventilators.
Ohl said a primary concern about additional variants is that “will they be able to get around” the effectiveness of vaccines and immunity from already having recovered from COVID.
He said the BA.2 omicron variant is transmissible enough to potentially get a foothold in communities with low-to-moderate levels of vaccination and natural immunity.
“If you have been vaccinated and boosted, or have natural immunity, you’re just as protected as with (the initial omicron variant),” Ohl said.
