Forsyth's COVID-19 death toll remains elevated in March

The omicron COVID-19 variant continues to remain deadly in Forsyth County even as new cases are stabilizing at levels last seen last summer.

Meanwhile, a local infectious diseases expert said Thursday he is confident the omicron surge is over.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said "the worst may be over" from omicron.

“There are still cases, but we’re not in pandemic emergency any more anywhere in North Carolina."

Forsyth was listed with three additional COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases, according to Thursday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been five deaths reported so far in March, following 73 in January and 69 in February — the highest and second highest monthly totals since the first wave of the pandemic began in mid-March 2020.

Altogether, there have been 766 COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth.

Over the past four DHHS reports, there have been 50, 49, 36 and 23 new cases reported in Forsyth. There have been 91,386 cases for the pandemic.