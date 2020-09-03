Forsyth County's death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic has increased by two to 82, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in Thursday's report.

The highest day-over-day total thus far has been five on June 4. There have been six days since Aug. 14 in which Forsyth experienced at least three reported deaths.

New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Forsyth County: 21

Total Forsyth cases since reporting began in mid-March: 6,287

Total Forsyth residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday: 5,521 (about 88%)

Active Forsyth County cases as of Thursday: 684

Total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Triad region*: 195, the second highest total of any region in the state.

New COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in North Carolina: 1,656. DHHS said 79% of hospitals statewide reported their data Thursday.

N.C. deaths reported Thursday: 24

Total N.C. deaths since reporting began: 2,803

Total N.C. cases since reporting began in mid-March: 172,209

Total statewide residents considered recovered as of 12:30 p.m. Monday: 145,884 (about 87%). DHHS updates statewide recovery totals at 4 p.m. Mondays.

Daily N.C. tests reported Thursday (subject to change): 15,870

Percentage of N.C. tests returning positive results on Monday (latest day available): 7.6% out of 18,131 tests

Number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday: 858, unchanged from Wednesday.

* The Triad region, for the purposes of state COVID-19 reporting, includes Forsyth, Guilford, Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Caldwell, Davie, Davidson, Iredell, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties.

