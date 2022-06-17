Forsyth's COVID-19 levels remain high, according to CDC. Guilford and Wilkes join us in highest category.

Guilford and Wilkes counties have been added to the list of Triad and Northwest North Carolina counties with high levels of COVID-19.

The latest update Friday from the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention still includes Alleghany, Davie, Forsyth, Surry and Yadkin in the highest of the three community levels.

Meanwhile, the CDC shifted Alamance County's designation from high to medium, Randolph and Rockingham counties from low to medium, and Watauga County from medium to low.

Davidson and Stokes counties remain in the medium category and Ashe County in the low category.

Altogether, there are 25 N.C. counties with high levels of COVID-19, including Durham and most of the coastal counties from Dare to Onslow.

Forsyth has been in the high category in the past three CDC updates.

Forsyth's COVID-19 levels had been considered low since March 10 before being shifted to medium on May 27. That lasted just one week before the designation was changed to high.

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

COVID-19 update

Two additional Forsyth residents were listed this week as having died from COVID-19 related illness, although it is not clear when the two people died. The weekly new case count dropped by nearly 6% as of the end of last week, according to the latest update from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has had 836 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

With the latest weekly new case count, Forsyth is at 99,491 cases for the pandemic.

DHHS reported Forsyth had 914 new cases in the week that ended June 11, down from a revised 970 in the previous report and from 1,146 cases for the week that ended May 27.

The number of weekly cases had fallen below 200 in April.

Of the 914 new reported cases, DHHS said 110 represented individuals who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most individuals who determine they are positive with an at-home test. Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit and choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Swift said that, with new cases potentially having peaked for the latest wave, “I don’t think mask mandates are coming back, and I don’t think they should.”

“We would really encourage people to make that decision themselves about whether to mask or not.”

“If you are immunocompromised, or at high risk for severe disease, you could talk to your health-care provider about your risk, and if you’re in that category, you may want to avoid some higher-risk, non-essential indoor activities.”

Outside influences

A local infectious diseases expert said early this month that Forsyth's status in the high category may be influenced by outside — rather than inside — county factors.

Dr. Christopher Ohl, with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, said a key factor in Forsyth's "high levels" designation comes from being a health-care system hub for northwest North Carolina.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

"One has to take our color code for Forsyth County a little bit in stride because we have a lot of acute care hospitals beds compared with the level of our population," Ohl said. "The CDC takes the number of hospitalizations and divides that up by the number of people in the county.”

Ohl said the number of hospital beds in Forsyth is comparable with that in Charlotte, "but Charlotte’s population is higher, thus why they are in yellow and we’re in red.

"The way it feels, given our other numbers, we’re more a yellow than a red in Forsyth."

Ohl acknowledged “that the appetite for mask mandates is not real high right now, and I understand why.” Ohl said he doesn’t believe returning to a mask mandate is necessary at this time, though he stressed that masks work.

"If the population at large wears their mask, transmission clearly goes down for the community and region at large, and in most settings," he said.

Ohl said the challenge with lowering COVID-19 transmission through masking "is that you have to be all in." That means consistently wearing a mask at work, in indoor social settings or while traveling.

Ohl said his current advice is to have a mask in your back pocket for certain indoor situations.

