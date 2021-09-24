Forsyth's death toll from COVID-19 eclipses 500; 212 new cases in the county

Forsyth County has reached another grim milestone for the COVID-19 pandemic, this time surpassing 500 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday an additional six COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth for a total of 501 since mid-March 2020.
Forsyth also was listed with 212 new cases for a total of 48,056.
There have been 41 deaths so far in September — the most in a month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.
The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.
The 14-day daily case count average is about 200 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,215 new cases and 506 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said it is likely that the daily case count could remain in the 200 range in the short term.
Statewide
North Carolina was reported with 5,805 cases Thursday, compared with 5,953 on Wednesday, 6,288 on Tuesday and 4,381 on Monday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.37 million COVID-19 cases and 16,108 deaths, which is up 96 from Thursday's report.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As of noon Friday, DHHS listed 3,359 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 128 from Thursday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 794 COVID-19 patients, up 92 from Thursday’s report.
North Carolina had 895 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 955 count on Sept. 12 represents the high for the pandemic.
DHHS also has started reporting the statewide pediatric hospitalization count, which was at 44 as of noon Friday.
Statewide, 638 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 also was a pandemic high.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 8.6%, based on 59,622 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.2% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents just under 5.1 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 414,448 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 61% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Thursday, 219,580 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 57% of all residents. That includes 203,655 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is at 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 62%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.
