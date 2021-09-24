Forsyth's death toll from COVID-19 eclipses 500; 212 new cases in the county

Forsyth County has reached another grim milestone for the COVID-19 pandemic, this time surpassing 500 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday an additional six COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth for a total of 501 since mid-March 2020.

Forsyth also was listed with 212 new cases for a total of 48,056.

There have been 41 deaths so far in September — the most in a month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.

The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.

The 14-day daily case count average is about 200 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.

Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,215 new cases and 506 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.

The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said it is likely that the daily case count could remain in the 200 range in the short term.

Statewide