Forsyth's death toll from COVID-19 passes 500; 212 new cases in the county

Statewide

North Carolina was reported with 5,805 cases Thursday, compared with 5,953 on Wednesday, 6,288 on Tuesday and 4,381 on Monday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.37 million COVID-19 cases and 16,108 deaths, which is up 96 from Thursday's report.

Bonnie Coleman, 49, a sixth-grade English teacher at Central Davidson Middle School in Lexington, died Sept. 18 of COVID-19, according to The Dispatch of Lexington.

Coleman’s family members say that Coleman wasn’t vaccinated, the newspaper reported.

“Miss Coleman was passionate about teaching and learning, and she loved her students,” the Davidson County Schools said Friday in a statement. “Davidson County Schools lost a very valuable member of our family. The staff, students, and CDMS community will greatly miss her.”

Paul Piatkowski, the president of the Davidson County Association of Educators, and an English teacher at North Davidson High School in Welcome, also issued a statement Friday about Coleman.