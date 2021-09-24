Forsyth's death toll from COVID-19 passes 500; 212 new cases in the county

Forsyth County has reached another grim milestone for the COVID-19 pandemic, this time surpassing 500 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday an additional six COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth for a total of 501 since mid-March 2020.
Forsyth also was listed with 212 new cases for a total of 48,056.
There have been 41 deaths so far in September — the most in a month since COVID-19 vaccines became readily available to the public in mid-April.
The largest monthly death counts for Forsyth have been 67 in February and 59 in January.
The 14-day daily case count average is about 200 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.
Since Aug. 20, the county has reported 7,215 new cases and 506 deaths, nearly all among unvaccinated people.
The daily case count of 347 reported Sept. 17 was the third highest in Forsyth for the pandemic. The highest daily case count in Forsyth has been 430 on Jan. 9.
Swift said it is likely that the daily case count could remain in the 200 range in the short term.
Booster shots
DHHS said Friday that a third dose, or booster shot, of Pfizer only is available to North Carolinians considered as eligible by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Those eligible are: individuals who are 65 years or older; 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions; or work in a high-risk setting, such as health-care workers, teachers and childcare providers, and food-preparation workers.
The booster shots are available at primary health-care providers, pharmacies, county health departments and other locations.
Individuals are required to be at least six months out from their second Pfizer dose to be eligible for the booster shot.
There is no requirement to go back to the location where the first two Pfizer doses were administered. Individuals are encouraged to talk to a medical professional about the need for the booster shot.
Novant Health Inc. will provide the booster shot at its Hanes Mall vaccination center from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays, as well as at select primary care offices.
The booster shots will be by appointment only for now at www.MyNovant.Org, www.GetVaccinated.org, by calling a primary care provider or (855) 648-2248.
Individuals are asked to bring their vaccination card. Individuals will self-identify and attest to their eligibility status.
Statewide
North Carolina was reported with 5,805 cases Thursday, compared with 5,953 on Wednesday, 6,288 on Tuesday and 4,381 on Monday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.37 million COVID-19 cases and 16,108 deaths, which is up 96 from Thursday's report.
Bonnie Coleman, 49, a sixth-grade English teacher at Central Davidson Middle School in Lexington, died Sept. 18 of COVID-19, according to The Dispatch of Lexington.
Coleman’s family members say that Coleman wasn’t vaccinated, the newspaper reported.
“Miss Coleman was passionate about teaching and learning, and she loved her students,” the Davidson County Schools said Friday in a statement. “Davidson County Schools lost a very valuable member of our family. The staff, students, and CDMS community will greatly miss her.”
Paul Piatkowski, the president of the Davidson County Association of Educators, and an English teacher at North Davidson High School in Welcome, also issued a statement Friday about Coleman.
“There is a lot of sadness in the hearts of those of us who were lucky enough to know and work with her,” Piatkowski said. “We continue to urge that everyone do all that they can to keep themselves and their communities safe and healthy."
In addition to Coleman’s death, Merridith Mongone, 43, a fourth-grade teacher at Scotts Ridge Elementary School in Apex, died Thursday of COVID-19, the News and Observer of Raleigh reported Friday.
Mongone was not vaccinated, said Christi Vereckey, a friend and fellow fourth-grade teacher at the school, the newspaper reported.
The N.C. Association of Educators doesn’t keep tract of public school teachers who have died of COVID-19, “but we have had a few members who have (died),” said Linda Powell, a spokeswoman for the NCAE.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.
As of noon Friday, DHHS listed 3,359 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 128 from Thursday’s report.
The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14, before widespread use of the vaccine.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 794 COVID-19 patients, up 92 from Thursday’s report.
North Carolina had 895 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Wednesday. The 955 count on Sept. 12 represents the high for the pandemic.
DHHS also has started reporting the statewide pediatric hospitalization count, which was at 44 as of noon Friday.
Statewide, 638 patients were on ventilators. The Sept. 12 count of 701 also was a pandemic high.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate was 8.6%, based on 59,622 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 11.2% over the past 14 days.
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents just under 5.1 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 414,448 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 61% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Thursday, 219,580 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 57% of all residents. That includes 203,655 residents — or 53% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford County is at 55% fully vaccinated, Durham County at 62%, Wake County at 64% and Mecklenburg County at 55%.
Transit assist
DHHS said it is working with the N.C. Transportation Department to assist with transporting individuals to vaccination appointments and event sites.
Since January, DOT and DHHS officials have been administering $2.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funding provided to offset the operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites.
So far, 85 transit agencies are participating in the initiative with more than 10,000 participants to date.
Residents who need transportation assistance to vaccine sites can contact their local transit agency at https://www.ncdot.gov/divisions/public-transit/Pages/local-transit-search.aspx.
The state-administered program has already helped transit services statewide pay for more than 10,000 people needing transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
