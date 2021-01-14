Forsyth's first public defender dies. Pete Clary was known for his advocacy for people with disabilities.

I doubt he’d mind me saying so - Clary was nothing if not self-deprecating, and told the story himself many times - but his academic career there led him into the arms of Uncle Sam after three years in Chapel Hill.

He served in the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne, made it to staff sergeant and used his GI Bill to finish school at UNC Charlotte in 1977. Pete was proud of having earned his jump wings as a paratrooper and got a kick out of calling former infantry soldiers “legs.”

Clary graduated from Campbell Law School in 1981, and began a long career as a trial lawyer.

He worked in private practice, as a public defender in Guilford County and started from scratch the Forsyth Public Defender’s office upon his appointment in 2003. He served three, 4-year terms and received in 2018 the Harvey Lupton Award for a lifetime of achievement from the county bar association

But that’s just the one-dimensional, resume stuff.

The 3-D, larger-than-life stories, those come from his friends, family and colleagues.

Keith, who could never be mistaken for a bleeding heart, appreciated the pragmatic way Clary approached the administration of justice and the fact that he continued to try cases after being appointed.