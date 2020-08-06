The number of new COVID-19 cases spiked in Forsyth County and statewide Wednesday after reaching six-week lows Tuesday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth had 63 new cases, up from 21 on Tuesday.
Forsyth's overall COVID-19 case count is at 5,091, while the death total was unchanged at 51.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious-disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health, said Thursday that Forsyth cases continue to trend modestly down over the past three weeks.
"That's with consistent, if not a bit of increased, testing," Ohl said.
Ohl said he remains concerned about community spread, particularly with indoor gatherings such as churches, family and neighborhood gatherings and people returning from vacations.
He projects that there could be a rise in cases, both locally and statewide, in the weeks following Labor Day weekend, as there was after Memorial Day and Independence Day.
"I have heard of many cases of clusters — from family and extended friend vacation gatherings — when their individual bubbles have fused," Ohl said. "If someone has been exposed, and you're now together, everyone is now exposed.
"I'm not saying don't get together with family or friends, but when you do it try to stay outside and social distance and even considering masking."
State cases rebound
After having a six-week low of 1,127 statewide cases Tuesday, DHHS reported there were 1,979 cases Wednesday. The highest-ever daily number of new cases statewide was 2,481, reported on July 18.
There have been 131,267 cases statewide since the pandemic began in mid-March.
There were an additional 42 COVID-19 related deaths in North Carolina Wednesday, raising the overall total to 2,092.
DHHS said 1,147 North Carolinians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illnesses, down 20 from Wednesday. There have been more than 1,000 hospitalizations in the state every day since July 7.
DHHS said that, as of 4 p.m. Monday, 105,093 North Carolinians, or about 83% of those who have contracted COVID-19, are considered recovered.
Forsyth health officials said that, as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, 3,751 residents are counted as recovered for an active count of 1,289.
By comparison, Guilford County has reported 5,428 cases since mid-March, including 93 new cases Wednesday. The number of deaths is unchanged at 153.
There have been at least 20,673 COVID-19 cases in the 14-county Triad and Northwest North Carolina region, representing 15.7% of statewide cases. There have been at least 336 reported deaths in the region, representing 16.1% of the statewide total.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported an outbreak of between 91 and 102 cases involving workers at Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta. All 398 employees were tested for COVID-19 last week.
