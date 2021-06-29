Forsyth's new COVID-19 cases back in single digits

Forsyth County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the second day in a row that cases were in the single digits. Four new cases were reported for Sunday.
Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported Thursday, followed by 54 on Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died before their cases were counted.
Before the jump in new cases Thursday and Friday, Forsyth had averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period with just one reported on June 23.
At least 94% of the 37,019 Forsyth residents who have had the virus are considered fully recovered.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. The county has had 420 related deaths, including 31 reported in June.
Statewide
The state reported 274 new cases and four additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,424 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.9% positive test rate based on 11,047 tests conducted Sunday. The rate has increased over four consecutive days after dipping to 1.8% on June 23.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.5% of about 175 tests performed Sunday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 384 in Tuesday’s report, up 16 from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 75 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down two from Monday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Tuesday, 4.45 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.
About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.12 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 333,558 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 171,605 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 45% of the county population, while 182,337 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
