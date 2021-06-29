Forsyth's new COVID-19 cases back in single digits

Forsyth County reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the second day in a row that cases were in the single digits. Four new cases were reported for Sunday.

Forsyth saw a four-week high of 72 new cases reported Thursday, followed by 54 on Friday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died before their cases were counted.

Before the jump in new cases Thursday and Friday, Forsyth had averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period with just one reported on June 23.

At least 94% of the 37,019 Forsyth residents who have had the virus are considered fully recovered.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported over the weekend. The county has had 420 related deaths, including 31 reported in June.

Statewide

The state reported 274 new cases and four additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday.

North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,424 deaths since the pandemic began.

