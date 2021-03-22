Forsyth's new COVID-19 cases, deaths trending downward. About 14% of county's population now fully vaccinated.

The decline in key COVID-19 numbers continued over the weekend in Forsyth County and statewide, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday
Forsyth had 54 new cases reported Saturday, along with 29 for Sunday.
The county's new daily cases have remained below 100 for 21 consecutive days.
After 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Forsyth for February, there have been 12 so far in March, with none over the past 11 days.
Altogether, there have been 357 COVID-19 related deaths and 32,957 cases of the virus in the county.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or have died days before their cases were counted.
DHHS said Monday it will stop providing COVID-19 updates on Saturdays beginning this weekend.
As of March 13, there were 31,253 county residents considered recovered from the coronavirus, or 96.1% of the 32,522 cases at that time.
DHHS said, as of March 15, 852,732 North Carolinians were considered recovered from COVID-19, or 96.2% of the 886,218 cases at that time.
Statewide
DHHS reported 1,248 cases statewide Monday and 1,591 on Sunday.
That's compared with 2,034 new cases Saturday and 1,915 on Friday.
The statewide total is 898,102.
There were 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported statewide over the weekend for a total of 11,836.
The number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide was at 924, down 40 from Saturday.
Monday’s count is the lowest daily hospitalization count statewide since Oct. 6.
The 17-county Triad region reported 223 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Saturday, up one from Saturday. The region has had the highest daily hospitalizations of any region for most of the past 20 weeks.
The positive test rate statewide was at 5.8% based on 28,578 tests conducted Saturday. The rate had dropped to 3.4% on March 9, which was at the lowest since May.
The positive test rate for Forsyth was at 2.9% out of about 700 tests conducted Saturday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said it would take a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower to mark a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Vaccinations
As of noon Monday, at least 132,378 vaccinations had been administered in Forsyth, with 78,056 adults receiving the first dose, or about 20.4% of county residents, and 54,322 receiving both doses, or 14.2% of the county’s population.
Yadkin County health officials have opened appointments for first doses scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.
Yadkin health officials said they will provide 585 first doses of Pfizer on Thursday and another 585 doses on Pfizer on Saturday. Individuals will be scheduled for their second appointment during their first vaccination.
Nearly 20% of Yadkin’s population has been at least partially been vaccinated. Vaccinations are taking place at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former community hospital site.
Individuals are asked to call 336-849‐7950 to schedule an appointment. The public health department’s business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Statewide, 3.75 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.72 million by medical providers and 233,747 in long-term care centers.
DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.29 million and 1.37 million, respectively, as of Monday. There also have been 81,276 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.
About 28% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 17.8% both doses.
