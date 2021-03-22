Forsyth's new COVID-19 cases, deaths trending downward. About 14% of county's population now fully vaccinated.

Yadkin County health officials have opened appointments for first doses scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

DHHS has said individuals are not required to get the vaccine in their home county or in North Carolina.

Yadkin health officials said they will provide 585 first doses of Pfizer on Thursday and another 585 doses on Pfizer on Saturday. Individuals will be scheduled for their second appointment during their first vaccination.

Nearly 20% of Yadkin’s population has been at least partially been vaccinated. Vaccinations are taking place at 624 W. Main St. in Yadkinville, the former community hospital site.

Individuals are asked to call 336-849‐7950 to schedule an appointment. The public health department’s business hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Statewide, 3.75 million doses of vaccine have been administered in North Carolina — about 3.72 million by medical providers and 233,747 in long-term care centers.

DHHS says the numbers of first and second doses provided are at 2.29 million and 1.37 million, respectively, as of Monday. There also have been 81,276 single doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine provided.

About 28% of the statewide adult population has received at least one dose, and 17.8% both doses.

